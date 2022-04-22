Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial: On third day of testimony, lawyers ask actor about “Let’s burn Amber!!!”

    Johnny Depp testified on the third consecutive day of the defamation suit he has filed against his ex-wife, actor Amber Heard.

    Hollywood Johnny Depp Amber Heard trial On third day of testimony, lawyers ask actor about Lets burn Amber drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 22, 2022, 1:27 AM IST

    In the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation suit of $50 million, the ‘Pirates of the Caribean’ actor was questioned by Heard’s lawyers on day three of his testimony in the court. Heard’s lawyers pressed questions on Depp over his alcohol and drug use, and also the alleged texts in which he described his desire to kill Heard and wanting to defile her body.

    The cross-examination by Amber Heard’s legal team came in after two days of unopposed testimony by Johnny Depp, wherein he painted Heard as the aggressor in their marriage.

    The 58-year-old actor accused his ex-wife of falsely accusing him which ruined his career and reputation. Amber Heard has filed a counter defamation case against Johnny Depp for $100 million wherein she claimed to be the “public figure representing domestic violence” and that she told the truth.

    ALSO READ: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial: Actor testifies against ex-wife on the second day

    The trial on Thursday, which is being heard in Fairfax, Virginia, saw Amber Heard’s attorneys saying that Johnny Depp had physically as well as sexually assaulted their client while he was abusing drugs and alcohol. 

    The lawyers also asked Johnny Depp about the text messages that he had shared with celebrities Paul Bettany, Patti Smith, Marilyn Manson as well as his doctor and chief of security Stephen Deuters.

    ALSO READ: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial: 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor says claims against him have 'no truth'

    Johnny Depp used the word “monster” for himself in several messages to describe the person he had become under the influence of alcohol and drug abuse. The court also heard a few exchanges of messages between Johnny Depp and Paul Bettany wherein Depp describe his desire to harm his ex-wife. The message read: “Let’s drown her before we burn her!!!”. He also allegedly wrote that he wants to defile Heard’s body “afterwards to make sure she’s dead”.

    ALSO READ: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial: All you need to know about the legal battle

    ALSO READ: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's break-up story makes it to a documentary

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2022, 1:27 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Check out Deepika Padukone latest closet from lacy dresses to Indian sarees RBA

    Check out Deepika Padukone’s latest closet; from lacy dresses to Indian sarees

    Amitabh Bachchan inspiration for his high kick is Tiger Shroff and his Heropanti drb

    Amitabh Bachchan’s inspiration for his high kick is Tiger Shroff and his ‘Heropanti’

    Exclusive Rakhi Sawant says, 'SORRY, I don't want to hurt anyone'; actress never made fun of tribal community RBA

    Exclusive: Rakhi Sawant, caught in tribal remark row, says 'sorry' on camera

    Is Rakhi Sawant in trouble for her vulgar video? FIR filed against actress RBA

    Is Rakhi Sawant in trouble for her ‘vulgar video'? FIR filed against actress (Watch)

    Jersey Twitter Review Shahid Kapoor hits six in Mrunal Thakur Pankaj Kapur film drb

    Jersey Twitter Review: Shahid Kapoor hits six in Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur film

    Recent Stories

    Bhediya actor Varun Dhawan once wanted to become a wrestler and not actor drb

    'Bhediya' actor Varun Dhawan once wanted to become a wrestler and not actor?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: MS Dhoni the saviour as Chennai Super Kings breaks Mumbai Indians heart; netizens run amok-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: Dhoni the saviour as Chennai breaks Mumbai's heart; netizens run amok

    tennis WATCH Rafa Nadal fires trademark forehands as 'King of Clay' gears up for return snt

    WATCH: Rafa Nadal fires trademark forehands as 'King of Clay' gears up for return

    Mike Tyson punches passenger on flight to leave him bloodied; video goes viral-ayh

    Mike Tyson punches passenger on flight to leave him bloodied; video goes viral

    Football fans disgusted after Man United captain Harry Maguire receives bomb threat snt

    Football fans 'disgusted' after Man United captain Harry Maguire receives bomb threat

    Recent Videos

    UK PM Boris Johnson spins charkha during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat watch gcw

    Watch: UK PM Boris Johnson spins charkha during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya son Agastya tries his hands at batting-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's son Agastya tries his hands at batting

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs CSK, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: It's probably the El Classico of the IPL - Jaydev Unadkat-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: It's probably the El Classico of IPL - Jaydev Unadkat

    Video Icon
    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility-ycb

    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility

    Video Icon
    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon