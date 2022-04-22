Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial: On third day of testimony, lawyers ask actor about “Let’s burn Amber!!!”

Johnny Depp testified on the third consecutive day of the defamation suit he has filed against his ex-wife, actor Amber Heard.

In the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation suit of $50 million, the ‘Pirates of the Caribean’ actor was questioned by Heard’s lawyers on day three of his testimony in the court. Heard’s lawyers pressed questions on Depp over his alcohol and drug use, and also the alleged texts in which he described his desire to kill Heard and wanting to defile her body.

The cross-examination by Amber Heard’s legal team came in after two days of unopposed testimony by Johnny Depp, wherein he painted Heard as the aggressor in their marriage.

The 58-year-old actor accused his ex-wife of falsely accusing him which ruined his career and reputation. Amber Heard has filed a counter defamation case against Johnny Depp for $100 million wherein she claimed to be the “public figure representing domestic violence” and that she told the truth.

The trial on Thursday, which is being heard in Fairfax, Virginia, saw Amber Heard’s attorneys saying that Johnny Depp had physically as well as sexually assaulted their client while he was abusing drugs and alcohol.

The lawyers also asked Johnny Depp about the text messages that he had shared with celebrities Paul Bettany, Patti Smith, Marilyn Manson as well as his doctor and chief of security Stephen Deuters.

Johnny Depp used the word “monster” for himself in several messages to describe the person he had become under the influence of alcohol and drug abuse. The court also heard a few exchanges of messages between Johnny Depp and Paul Bettany wherein Depp describe his desire to harm his ex-wife. The message read: “Let’s drown her before we burn her!!!”. He also allegedly wrote that he wants to defile Heard’s body “afterwards to make sure she’s dead”.

