Dhurandhar 2: Release Date, Plot & Cast Revealed — Bigger, Bolder, More Brutal
Dhurandhar 2: Dhurandhar is creating waves at the box office, breaking many records. The second instalment of the film will be released on March 19, 2026. Aditya Dhar will revive the espionage world with Ranveer Singh and the original cast.
Dhurandhar 2: Release Date, Plot & Cast Revealed
Rakesh Bedi believes Dhurandhar is loosely based by Major Mohit Sharma's life. Rakesh Bedi, who portrays Jameel Jamali, provided an update on the sequel, telling Hindustan Times, "He's going to be worse in the sequel, and it definitely given me the opportunity to do something fresh. "I am in seventh heaven."
Dhurandhar 2: Release Date, Plot & Cast Revealed
Rakesh Bedi said, "Despite fierce opposition from Rahman Dakait (Akshaye) and other political bigwigs, you've seen how Jameel has been able to place Hamza at the helm of affairs." Although he understands Hamza is working according to his fancy, he may pull his ropes and even pull the carpet (laughs). I won't say any more than that."
Dhurandhar 2: Release Date, Plot & Cast Revealed
Dhurandhar 2 will follow Ranveer Singh's journey as undercover agent Jaskirat/Hamza, as he targets larger figures, including ISI Major Iqbal.
Dhurandhar 2: Release Date, Plot & Cast Revealed
R Madhavan, whose character was inspired by Ajit Doval, will have a larger part in the sequel. He portrays Ajay Sanyal in the movie. He'll be seen instructing Ranveer Singh's character in espionage. Even Arjun Rampal will appear more in the sequel.
Dhurandhar 2: Release Date, Plot & Cast Revealed
Sara Arjun will also have a larger role. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra recently stated, "Even though she was a kid actress and has been in a few films as a child actor, we wanted to take a different approach. When she auditioned, I noticed the latent talent beneath her charming features. She is an outstanding actor, as you will see in Part 2.
Dhurandhar 2: Release Date, Plot & Cast Revealed
Dhurandhar earned approximately $25 million in its second weekend, propelling it to become the third-highest-grossing film worldwide for that weekend, trailing only Zootopia 2 and Five Nights at Freddy's 2, both of which earned more than $30 million in the same period, according to Box Office Mojo rankings.
Dhurandhar 2: Release Date, Plot & Cast Revealed
We'll finally have an answer to a burning question: who is Bade Sahab? The last moments of Dhurandhar reveal Hamza's true identity as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, a death row inmate recruited by Ajay Sanyal for a clandestine mission. In the sequel, he will face stronger adversaries, including Major Iqbal and Bade Sahab.
Dhurandhar 2: Release Date, Plot & Cast Revealed
We'll finally have an answer to a burning question: who is Bade Sahab? The last moments of Dhurandhar reveal Hamza's true identity as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, a death row inmate recruited by Ajay Sanyal for a clandestine mission. In the sequel, he will face stronger adversaries, including Major Iqbal and Bade Sahab.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.