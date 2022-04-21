Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jersey Twitter Review: Shahid Kapoor hits six in Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur film

    Gowtam Tinnanuri’s sports drama ‘Jersey’ is all set to release in the theatres on Friday. However, early reviews have hailed Shahid Kapoor’s acting in the film.

    Mumbai, First Published Apr 21, 2022, 3:03 PM IST

    Shahid Kapoor’s much-awaited sports drama ‘Jersey’ will hit the theatres on Friday. The film had seen multiple delays due to the outbreak of the pandemic, however, it will finally see the light of the day. But, even before its release, early reviews have started pouring in for Jersey which also stars actors Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur.

    Twitter has been flooding with positive reviews for this highly anticipated sports drama. As per the early reviews of the film, Jersey is being deemed a must-watch and a worthy film.  The Cinephiles have not only hailed the storyline but most importantly, are in awe of Shahid Kapoor’s acting, with most people terming it as ‘phenomenal’. Apart from Shahid Kapoor’s stellar performance in Jersey, the moviegoers have also hailed debutant Mrunal Thakur’s acting, giving her positive grades on her report card.

    Jersey is a Hindi remake of a Telugu film by the same name. The original movie was also directed by Gorwtam Tinnanuri. Those who have watched the original as well as the Hindi remake of Tamil, have drawn comparisons between Nani’s acting in the Telugu film and Shahid Kapoor’s performance in the remake.

    One Twitter user hailed the money as an “emotional movie of the decade”, adding that both the father and son (Pankaj Kapur and Shahid Kapoor) have given stellar performances.

    Another user assured he film to win the hearts of the people. He wrote: "Ek hi toh Dil hai, kitni baar jeetoge @shahidkapoor What an impeccable performance.  #Jersey will win hearts (sic).” 

    Drawing a comparison between the original and the remake, one Twitterati wrote: "#Jersey Review I still remember how much I cried in this scene from the original one. #ShahidKapoor literally gave a brilliant act in this scene which again made me cried a lot That BGM by #Anirudh #JerseyReview #JerseyMovie @shahidkapoor." Previously, Jersey was to release in the theatres on April 14, alongside KGF: Chapter 2. However, the film’s release was pushed to April 22 after it landed in a legal soup.

    Check out some of the tweets here:

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2022, 3:03 PM IST
