    Shahid Kapoor shares adorable video with dad Pankaj Kapur from Jersey sets; watch

    Shahid Kapoor is all set for the release of his upcoming film ‘Jersey', co-starring Mrunal Thakur and his actor-father Pankaj Kapur. Ahead of the film’s release, the actor has shared an adorable video that gives a sneak peek into the father-son bond.

    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 17, 2022, 2:35 PM IST

    With less than a week to go, Gowtam Tinnanuri’s ‘Jersey’ team is pulling all stops to promote the Shahid Kapoor starrer film on all platforms. A sports drama, Jersey is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. Ahead of the film’s release, Shahid had shared a video from the sets of Jersey, revealing why the film holds so much importance to him.

    Shahid Kapoor shared a behind-the-scenes video on his Instagram handle with a caption that read: “Jersey will always be special to me… for the experience and memories!” The video opens with a particular shot where Shahid goes and hugs his father. Even after the director says cut, Shahid continues hugging his father.

    From there onwards, the video goes on to share many more such heart-warming as well as rib-tickling moments of the father-son duo. In one of the shots, Shahid Kapoor and Pankaj Kapur are seen dancing as well while in another the father is seen playfully shouting at his son.

    ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput throws him out of the house? Jersey actor reveals the truth

    Watch the video here:

    Meanwhile, the Jersey team visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma show recently. This is for the second time that the film was promoted on the comedy show. Pankaj Kapur, who skipped the promotions for the first time, was present this time around. During the show, Kapil Sharma had a hilarious question for the senior Kapur. He asked: "Pankaj sir, whenever you see Shahid romancing, are you saddened to see that you could not do it or you are happy that your son is able to do what you could not".

    Responding to Kapil's question, Pankaj says, "The kind of characters we used to get did not get a chance to do something like this." Listening to his answer, even Shahid could not stop his laughter.

    ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor's hilarious post on the viral Instagram coffee trend will make your day; watch

    Jersey marks the return of Shahid Kapoor and Pankaj Kapur together on the screen. This time around, Pankaj will be seen playing the role of Shahid’s cricket coach who helps him fulfil his long-lost dream of becoming a cricketer. The film stars Shahid in the lead role, co-starring Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur.

    The film, slated for a release on April 22, is a Hindi remake of a Telugu remake of the 2019 film by the same name. The original film was also directed by Gowtam Tannanuri.

    Last Updated Apr 17, 2022, 2:35 PM IST
