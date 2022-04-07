Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput throws him out of the house? Jersey actor reveals the truth

    First Published Apr 7, 2022, 8:57 AM IST

    Ahead of his film Jersey’s release, Shahid Kapoor revealed that his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor throws him out of their house. To know the reason behind it, continue reading.

    Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor/Instagram

    Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur are running on a busy schedule ahead of their sports drama film Jersey’s release on April 14. And while the actors are running from one set to another, as a part of their film’s promotions on various shows, Shahid Kapoor revealed the truth behind how his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor throws him out of the house every day. Yes, don’t be surprised reading this at all. Shahid himself accepted in a recent television that Mira and their two kids throw him out of the house every single day while Shahid manages to return home.

    Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor/Instagram

    If you have been thinking that maybe all is not well between Jersey actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor, you are mistaken! This adorable couple of Bollywood is very much head over heels in love with each other and has also been happily married since 2015.

    ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor's hilarious post on the viral Instagram coffee trend will make your day; watch

    It was during a recent interview that Shahid Kapoor reportedly revealed a funny anecdote about his wife Mira Rajput and their two kids – Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor saying that though the three throw him out of the house on a daily basis, but he happily returns home again.

    Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor/Instagram

    In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, Shahid Kapoor reportedly said, “Every day, in front of my wife and children, it seems that I stand nowhere. But I am still living in the house! I didn't leave the house for seven years; I mean I did, but always returned.”

    Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor/Instagram

    Upon hearing this, Siddharth Kanan jokingly asked him if the kids and Mira Rajput Kapoor gang up and throw him out of the house, to which ‘Sasha’ said “I don't think it happens. I have a daughter and she has started going to school. I feel weird when she is not at home.”

    ALSO READ: Jersey actor Mrunal Thakur gives a befitting reply to trolls body-shaming her

    Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor/Instagram

    Shahid Kapoor also revealed that his wife is one of the biggest critics of his life. He said that she gives him difficult feedback for all his films, except for his flop films as she doesn’t bother to watch them, he joked.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kanye West replaced by The Weekend and Swedish House Mafia at Coachella 2022 drb

    Kanye West replaced by The Weekend and Swedish House Mafia at Coachella 2022

    Rihanna joins Kim Kardashian, Kanye West with $1.7 billion net worth in Forbes list; read details RBA

    Rihanna joins Kim Kardashian, Kanye West with $1.7 billion net worth in Forbes list; read details

    RRR box office collection Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan's film close to earning Rs 1000 crore RBA

    RRR box office collection: Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan's film close to earning Rs 1000 crore

    Watch Urfi Javed has this to say about RRR actor Ram Charan Yash's KGF Chapter 2 drb

    Watch: Urfi Javed has this to say about RRR actor Ram Charan, Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2

    Thalapathy 66: Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna at puja ceremony in Chennai; pictures out RBA

    Thalapathy 66: Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna at puja ceremony in Chennai; pictures out

    Recent Stories

    China deploys drones as Shanghai residents protest strict lockdown says control your soul s desire gcw

    ‘Control your soul’s desire’: China deploys drones as Shanghai residents protest strict lockdown

    World Health Day 2022 wishes messages quotes Send these messages to friends and family on the occasion drb

    World Health Day 2022 wishes, messages, quotes: Send these messages to friends and family on the occasion

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 LSG vs DC lucknow-delhi Match Prediction team analysis players to watch pitch weather probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs DC, Match Prediction: Can Delhi get back to winning ways against Lucknow?

    Kanye West replaced by The Weekend and Swedish House Mafia at Coachella 2022 drb

    Kanye West replaced by The Weekend and Swedish House Mafia at Coachella 2022

    Anushka Sharma to Aditi Hundia these 7 hot and sexy actresses models turned cricketer wives girlfriends drb

    Anushka Sharma to Aditi Hundia, these 7 hot and sexy actresses, models turned cricketer wives, girlfriends

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: David Warner and Anrich Nortje are available for selection - Shane Watson-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Warner and Nortje are available for selection" - Watson

    Video Icon
    Isolate defeat BJP: CPI-M agenda at brainstorming session in Kannur-dnm

    ‘Isolate, defeat BJP’: CPI-M agenda at brainstorming session in Kannur

    Video Icon
    CPI-Marxist Communists in India Russia-Ukraine war

    What Communists in India think of Russia-Ukraine war

    Video Icon
    Azaan row: Hindu seer sings bhajan using loudspeaker; activists give memorandum against Azaan to cops-ycb

    Azaan row: Hindu seer sings bhajan using loudspeaker; activists give memorandum against Azaan to cops

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, KKR vs MI, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma has been a fun captain - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Rohit Sharma has been a fun captain" - Tim David

    Video Icon