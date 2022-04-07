Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput throws him out of the house? Jersey actor reveals the truth

Ahead of his film Jersey’s release, Shahid Kapoor revealed that his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor throws him out of their house. To know the reason behind it, continue reading.

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor/Instagram

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur are running on a busy schedule ahead of their sports drama film Jersey’s release on April 14. And while the actors are running from one set to another, as a part of their film’s promotions on various shows, Shahid Kapoor revealed the truth behind how his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor throws him out of the house every day. Yes, don’t be surprised reading this at all. Shahid himself accepted in a recent television that Mira and their two kids throw him out of the house every single day while Shahid manages to return home.

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor/Instagram

If you have been thinking that maybe all is not well between Jersey actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor, you are mistaken! This adorable couple of Bollywood is very much head over heels in love with each other and has also been happily married since 2015. ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor's hilarious post on the viral Instagram coffee trend will make your day; watch It was during a recent interview that Shahid Kapoor reportedly revealed a funny anecdote about his wife Mira Rajput and their two kids – Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor saying that though the three throw him out of the house on a daily basis, but he happily returns home again.

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor/Instagram

In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, Shahid Kapoor reportedly said, “Every day, in front of my wife and children, it seems that I stand nowhere. But I am still living in the house! I didn't leave the house for seven years; I mean I did, but always returned.”

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor/Instagram

Upon hearing this, Siddharth Kanan jokingly asked him if the kids and Mira Rajput Kapoor gang up and throw him out of the house, to which ‘Sasha’ said “I don't think it happens. I have a daughter and she has started going to school. I feel weird when she is not at home.” ALSO READ: Jersey actor Mrunal Thakur gives a befitting reply to trolls body-shaming her

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor/Instagram