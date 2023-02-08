Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jennifer Lopez loses temper on husband Ben Affleck at Grammys, know details here

    Hollywood power couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were caught on camera arguing and shouting at each other at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

    Jennifer Lopez loses temper on husband Ben Affleck at Grammys, know details here vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 8, 2023, 12:29 PM IST

    According to a report by a leading global entertainment publication, Jennifer Lopez told a visibly upset Ben Affleck to 'look motivated' at the Grammys. The couple, who tied the knot six months ago, was caught on camera snapping at each other at the Grammys 2023.

    The situation between the real-life Hollywood power couple grew out of proportion when the pop icon clearly mentioned her husband Ben to 'stop' his bickering and weird behavior as they sat on their seats at the Grammy Awards night. She added, Look more friendly. Look motivated, to which Affleck apparently replied, I might. After their snapping at each other clip from the Grammys went viral on social media, it shook the ardent #Bennifer fandom and the netizens. Even their fans got convinced and sure that they saw the Hustlers star losing her cool and shouting at her new hubby while they did not know the cameras were rolling at the Grammys.

    The Jenny from the Block fame iconic Hollywood pop star, 53, and her actor-husband, Affleck, 50, attended the star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday night. The pop queen and diva Jennifer Lopez has taken to her Instagram to share an adorable highlight reel of her star-studded night out with her husband and included a picture of her smooching and kissing Ben Affleck backstage, thereby silencing and quashing all the rumors.

    “Always the best time with my love, my husband," Jennifer Lopez captioned the video post reel that she posted on her official Instagram handle.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

    The Instagram reel comes hours after clips shared all over social media seemed to show uneasy and strained moment between JLo and Affleck while host Trevor Noah filmed a segment right next to them at the Grammys. Ben Affleck was spotted saying something into his wife Jennifer ear before she quickly moved away from him, pulling a somewhat discomfiting face at the star. Her expressions quickly switched after learning that live TV cameras got pointed right in her direction as she sat up straight and laughed at the host Trevor Noah's jokes.

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2023, 12:29 PM IST
