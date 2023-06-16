Jee Karda: Tamannaah Bhatia's sex-bold scenes go viral; Netizens shock, sparks controversy

Tamannaah Bhatia's recent release, Jee Karda, is now on the OTT platform. The online series premiered on June 15, and made news after certain daring Tamannaah's sex sequences went viral. Tamannaah's web series debut, Jee Karda, sparked outrage on social media when the actress not only disregarded her 'no kissing' edict but also shot some significant personal moments.

Pictures and videos of her sensuous sex encounters have leaked online, shocking her followers, particularly those from the South. Twitter users expressed their amazement and dissatisfaction at the personal scenes. They also brought up the actress's 18-year-old policy.

Tamannaah dating Vijay Varma:

The events take place just a few days after Tamannaah, who is currently dating Vijay Varma, spoke about breaking free from her no-kiss policy. Tamannaah told Film Companion, "I really wanted to work with Sujoy and I'm really happy that he thought of me for this part, especially because I've done literally no or very little intimacy in my career." I was that awkward audience who would say, 'Main ye kabhi nahi karungi,' or 'Main kabhi nahi kiss karungi on screen.'"

"Because I was that person, it has been an evaluation for me to kind of get out of that framework, which served a specific audience, because India is huge and there are so many parts of India that still need to evolve." There has already been a lot of evolution, thanks to the internet and social media, everyone has information at their fingertips, but I do feel like — because everyone's consuming so much content — I don't want this to be something that holds me back as an actor," she added.