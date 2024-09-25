World News
Koalas sleep for 22 hours a day to aid digestion of eucalyptus leaves.
Little brown bats sleep for 20 hours a day, conserving energy by hanging upside down in caves.
Giant armadillos, an endangered species, sleep for 18 hours a day in their burrows.
Known for their slow pace, sloths sleep for 15-20 hours a day, staying safe from predators in trees.
Tree shrews spend around 15 hours a day sleeping in their nests.
Tigers sleep for up to 16 hours a day, conserving energy for hunting.
African lions can sleep for up to 20 hours a day, especially after a large meal.
Lemurs, known for their unique features like two tongues, sleep for 16 hours a day.
Opossums, known for their webbed hind feet, sleep for 18-20 hours a day, preparing for nocturnal hunting.
Pythons, including the Indian rock python, sleep for 18 hours a day due to their slow metabolism.