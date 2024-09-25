World News

Top 10 Sleepiest Animals in the world

Koala

Koalas sleep for 22 hours a day to aid digestion of eucalyptus leaves.

Little Brown Bat

Little brown bats sleep for 20 hours a day, conserving energy by hanging upside down in caves.

Giant Armadillo

Giant armadillos, an endangered species, sleep for 18 hours a day in their burrows.

Sloth

Known for their slow pace, sloths sleep for 15-20 hours a day, staying safe from predators in trees.

Tree Shrew

Tree shrews spend around 15 hours a day sleeping in their nests.

Tiger

Tigers sleep for up to 16 hours a day, conserving energy for hunting.

African Lion

African lions can sleep for up to 20 hours a day, especially after a large meal.

Lemur

Lemurs, known for their unique features like two tongues, sleep for 16 hours a day.

Opossum

Opossums, known for their webbed hind feet, sleep for 18-20 hours a day, preparing for nocturnal hunting.

Python

Pythons, including the Indian rock python, sleep for 18 hours a day due to their slow metabolism.

