West Bengal weather alert: Heavy rainfall in West Bengal threatens flooding; check details

Heavy rainfall is expected in West Bengal as a low-pressure system approaches, potentially leading to flooding in several areas. The India Meteorological Department has issued warnings for heavy to very heavy rainfall in various districts, urging residents to take necessary precautions.

Heavy rainfall in Bengal!

A low-pressure system is forming over the Bay of Bengal and is gradually approaching. As a result, rain is expected in Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, and Jharkhand on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Meteorological Department.

Heavy rainfall warnings are in place for North Bengal and Bihar until Friday. Several areas of South Bengal are still flooded, and there is a risk of further heavy rainfall in several districts. The forecast of heavy rainfall in Bihar and Jharkhand has raised concerns.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms is expected in several districts of North and South Bengal on Wednesday and Thursday. Continuous rain is expected in coastal and western districts on Wednesday and Thursday.

Heavy rainfall is expected in the districts of North Bengal from Wednesday to Friday. The sky will remain cloudy in Kolkata throughout the day.

The temperature has dropped somewhat due to cloudy skies and heavy rainfall. The discomfort of the heat has decreased.

Apart from this, rainfall warnings have been issued for eight districts: Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, East Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad, North and South 24 Parganas districts.

