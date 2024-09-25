Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    West Bengal weather alert: Heavy rainfall in West Bengal threatens flooding; check details

    Heavy rainfall is expected in West Bengal as a low-pressure system approaches, potentially leading to flooding in several areas. The India Meteorological Department has issued warnings for heavy to very heavy rainfall in various districts, urging residents to take necessary precautions.

    First Published Sep 25, 2024, 5:59 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 25, 2024, 5:59 PM IST

    Heavy rainfall in Bengal!

    A low-pressure system is forming over the Bay of Bengal and is gradually approaching. As a result, rain is expected in Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, and Jharkhand on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Meteorological Department.

    Heavy rainfall in Bengal!

    Heavy rainfall warnings are in place for North Bengal and Bihar until Friday. Several areas of South Bengal are still flooded, and there is a risk of further heavy rainfall in several districts. The forecast of heavy rainfall in Bihar and Jharkhand has raised concerns.

    Heavy rainfall in Bengal!

    Heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms is expected in several districts of North and South Bengal on Wednesday and Thursday. Continuous rain is expected in coastal and western districts on Wednesday and Thursday.

    Heavy rainfall in Bengal!

    Heavy rainfall is expected in the districts of North Bengal from Wednesday to Friday. The sky will remain cloudy in Kolkata throughout the day.

    Heavy rainfall in Bengal!

    The temperature has dropped somewhat due to cloudy skies and heavy rainfall. The discomfort of the heat has decreased.

    Heavy rainfall in Bengal!

    Apart from this, rainfall warnings have been issued for eight districts: Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, East Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad, North and South 24 Parganas districts.

