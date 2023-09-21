Jawan: Nayanthara feels 'upset' with Atlee as her role got 'chopped' in film; Know details

Nayanthara, who played the female lead and love interest of Shah Rukh Khan in director Atlee Kumar-directed Jawan, is reportedly upset with the treatment of her role in the movie. Jawan, featuring SRK in the dual role, has entered the Rs 900 crores club worldwide within 13 days of its release. However, it seems Nayanthara is not very happy with her Bollywood debut. According to a report in a leading entertainment portal, the actress-producer is in no mood to take up any more Bollywood projects anytime soon. A source revealed, "She has been upset with Atlee because her role got chopped in the film. Also, the character of Deepika got elevated. But, part of Nayanthara got majorly sidelined."

Deepika Padukone has previously worked with SRK in numerous movies. Deepika indeed had an extended cameo in Jawan. However, her role was loved and applauded by the audience and fans. The source added, "It was not a cameo at all. Jawan looked like an SRK-Deepika film. Nayanthara is the leading actor down south. Hence, she was not happy with the treatment of Jawan. And that can never well be the reason why we might not see her in a Bollywood project, at least not anytime soon." Notably, Nayanthara was absent from all promotional events of Jawan. She even skipped the recent success meet that happened in Mumbai last week. The event saw SRK, Deepika, Vijay Sethupathi, Anirudh Ravichander, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra and Ridhi Dogra in attendance.

The source, however, clarified: "Nayanthara never goes to the film events. She follows a no promotion policy for her films because of her bad experiences in the past when she got misquoted and because she feels that her job is to act and not get involved in the promotional activities."

