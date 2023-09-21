Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kareena Kapoor Khan on stardom and 'exciting new' phase of her career ahead

    Kareena Kapoor Khan, a Bollywood icon, discusses her OTT debut in "Jaane Jaan" and her career shift towards character-driven roles, prioritizing acting over stardom. She reflects on her 23-year journey and expresses excitement for the unknown phase ahead

    Kareena Kapoor Khan on stardom and her ' exciting new' phase of her career ahead ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 21, 2023, 10:44 AM IST

    Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her debut on the OTT platform with the much-anticipated mystery thriller "Jaane Jaan." Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film is an official adaptation of the Japanese novel "Devotion of the Suspect X," originally released in 2005. Kareena Kapoor Khan reflected on her illustrious 23-year-long acting career and shared her perspective on stardom, shedding light on why she finds this new phase in her career so exhilarating.

    The Bollywood icon revealed her unique approach to stardom, stating that she has never been fixated on being number one in the industry's competitive race. For Kareena Kapoor Khan, her primary focus has always been honing her craft as an actor and relishing her time in front of the camera. She expressed her unwavering self-confidence, saying, "I've always been someone who wants to compete with herself because I've always had the confidence in me that I'll always strive to improve with each film."

    She went on to emphasize her passion for portraying diverse characters, exemplified by her roles as Rupa in "Laal Singh Chaddha" and Maya D'Souza in "Jaane Jaan." According to her, stardom is no longer her goal, and she now seeks to delve deeper into character-driven roles. She declared, "I don't want to chase stardom anymore. I aspire to embody characters. Being in front of the camera and being recognized as an actor has always been my top priority."

    While acknowledging the iconic characters she has portrayed in blockbuster films like "Poo" in "Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham" and "Geet" in "Jab We Met" as integral parts of her 23-year career, Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed that she is currently relishing the best phase of her career. Excited about her upcoming projects, "Jaane Jaan" and "The Buckingham Murders," she considers herself to be stepping into uncharted territory with enthusiasm.

    "Jaane Jaan" features Kareena Kapoor Khan in the role of Maya D'Souza, a single mother, and also stars talented actors Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. Varma portrays Inspector Karan Anand, while Ahlawat plays Naren, Maya's neighbor and a professor. The Sujoy Ghosh-directed film is set to release on Netflix on Thursday, September 21.

    ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Priyanka Chopra's mother attends Sufi night soiree at groom's home

    Last Updated Sep 21, 2023, 11:07 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jawan: Nayanthara feels 'upset' with Atlee as her role got 'chopped' in film; Know details vma

    Jawan: Nayanthara feels 'upset' with Atlee as her role got 'chopped' in film; Know details

    Jaane Jaan: 5 reasons to watch Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Verma starrer mystery thriller ATG

    Jaane Jaan: 5 reasons to watch Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Verma starrer mystery thriller

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's Sufi Night soiree videos go VIRAL - WATCH vma

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's Sufi Night soiree videos go VIRAL - WATCH

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Priyanka Chopra's mother attends Sufi night soiree at groom's home vma

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Priyanka Chopra's mother attends Sufi night soiree at groom's home

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Actress' dad Pawan Chopra, Harbhajan Singh at sufi night ATG

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Actress' dad Pawan Chopra, Harbhajan Singh at sufi night

    Recent Stories

    Jawan: Nayanthara feels 'upset' with Atlee as her role got 'chopped' in film; Know details vma

    Jawan: Nayanthara feels 'upset' with Atlee as her role got 'chopped' in film; Know details

    Jaane Jaan: 5 reasons to watch Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Verma starrer mystery thriller ATG

    Jaane Jaan: 5 reasons to watch Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Verma starrer mystery thriller

    World Alzheimer's Day 2023: Significance, theme, and need for awareness anr eai

    World Alzheimer's Day 2023: Significance, theme, and need for awareness

    Google Pixel Watch 2 may feature enhanced health features like thermometer Report gcw

    Google Pixel Watch 2 may feature enhanced health features like thermometer: Report

    Sports Antim Panghal's journey at World Championship 2023: Securing a shot at Bronze and Olympic quota osf

    Antim Panghal's journey at World Championship 2023: Securing a shot at Bronze and Olympic quota

    Recent Videos

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon