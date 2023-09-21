Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's Sufi Night soiree videos go VIRAL - WATCH

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding ceremonies have begun. The couple hosted a Sufi night for their close friends and relatives on September 20. The videos of the musical Sufi night have created a storm on social media and are now going viral.

Parineeti Chopra and AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) MP Raghav Chadha will take the pheras on September 24. While the festivities will commence on September 23 in Udaipur, the pre-wedding functions have already begun in Delhi. Sufi night, kept and organized by the bride and groom-to-be for their close friends and family on September 20, happened at AAP politician Raghav's New Delhi residence. The event took place after their ardas. Last night, Parineeti and Raghav hosted a Sufi performance for their guests. Various musicians enthralled and captivated the wedding guests on the Sufi night.

Reportedly, popular Bollywood songs were also played at the event by a live band. Reports say that the songs played on the eventful night were 'Tumhe Dilagi Bhool Jaani Padegi' and 'Jat Yamla Pagla Deewana', among others. Several videos of guests outside the Kapurthala house in New Delhi are going viral on the internet.

Priyanka Chopra's mother and brother, Madhu Chopra and Siddharth Chopra, were seen attending the gala night. Parineeti Chopra's parents also posed for the paps. Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, a dear friend of Raghav Chadha and Pari was also clicked at the venue. Designer Pawan Sachdeva and the president of the Fashion Design Council of India, Sunil Sethi, also attended the musical night.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will get married on September 24 in Udaipur. While most celebrations will happen at the Leela Palace in Udaipur, the wedding venue will be the Taj Lake.

Amid the pre-wedding festivities, it was reported that the couple would have a Punjabi menu since both the groom and bride are Punjabis. Since the wedding is in Udaipur, guests will also be able to enjoy the local Rajasthani delicacies. Reports also suggest that nostalgia will be the theme of the entire wedding.

All the functions will be themed around the same, starting with the sangeet ceremony. Parineeti and Raghav's sangeet will take the guests back to the 90s era with timeless melodies.

