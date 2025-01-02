Janhvi Kapoor graces boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya’s year-end photo dump in adorable candid moments [PHOTOS]

Actor Janhvi Kapoor delighted fans with her appearance in boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya’s year-end photo dump, showcasing candid moments from his adventurous year. The images, featuring everything from spiritual visits to exciting celebrations, offer a glimpse into their lives, adding to Janhvi's growing buzz in 2025

Actor Janhvi Kapoor made a delightful appearance in her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya’s year-end photo dump, and her fans couldn’t contain their excitement seeing her in such an unfiltered and adorable moment. The candid snapshot not only captured the lovebirds but also gave fans a glimpse of Shikhar’s varied and vibrant adventures throughout the year.

The photo series featured Shikhar engaging in an array of activities. Among the highlights were his cowboy-style stroll through a jungle, which exuded a sense of adventure and free spirit. There was also an image of him donning a traditional veshti while visiting the Tirupati temple, a moment that showcased his connection with his roots. Fans were also treated to a serene shot of Shikhar performing aarti before a Lord Ganesha idol, radiating spiritual peace and reverence. The year also seemed to bring its share of challenges, as one picture depicted Shikhar smiling with his family while wearing an arm sling, suggesting that he had recently recovered from an injury. This wholesome family moment added a personal touch to his year-in-review.

ALSO READ: Keerthy Suresh, Antony LOVE story: 'He Was 7 Years Older; I Winked At Him', actress recalls FIRST meeting

The photos continued to portray his zest for life, with one capturing him joyfully playing with his pet in a park, followed by a glamorous celebration shot with Isha Ambani at her brother Anant Ambani’s wedding. The adventure-loving Shikhar also appeared engaged in an intense polo match and showcasing his thrill for water sports through scuba diving. Another unforgettable moment featured him running shirtless along a beach, fully embracing the freedom and joy that came with his various pursuits.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor remains as busy as ever. She will be seen in several highly anticipated films in the coming months. Among these are Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Param Sundari, and RC 16, a project in which she stars alongside Ram Charan. These upcoming releases further establish Janhvi’s versatility and her growing presence in the industry. With her impressive film lineup and a clear connection with Shikhar, it seems like the actress is set to make waves both personally and professionally in the new year.

Latest Videos