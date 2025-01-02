Keerthy Suresh, Antony LOVE story: 'He Was 7 Years Older; I Winked At Him', actress recalls FIRST meeting

Baby John star Keerthy Suresh said she was the first one to flirt between the two. Keerthy has recounted their love story. The newlyweds had been together for 15 years, starting on Orkut. She flirted with Antony initially, but he proposed 15 years ago, Keerthy told to media.

Keerthy Suresh has finally disclosed her love story with her current spouse, Antony Thattil. The pair, who just married, have been together for 15 years, and their love story started on Orkut. In a recent interview with Galatta India, Keerthy stated that while she flirted with Antony first, he proposed to her 15 years ago.

Keerthy explained, “We go back to Orkut days, I took the initiative to hit on this guy. We were chatting for a good one month before we met at a restaurant. I was with my family, and I couldn’t meet him, so I winked at him and left. Later, I said, if you have the guts, propose to me, dude. He first proposed to me in 2010 and things got serious in 2016. He gave me a promise ring I never removed till we got married, you can even see it in all my films."

The actress said about her wedding, “Literally, it’s a dream because we’ve had nightmares of eloping. My heart was full, it was an emotional moment for us. We’ve always wanted this." “We started dating when I was 12, and he was seven years older than me, working in Qatar. Our relationship was long distance for six years. We only started living together during the pandemic. He has been very supportive of my career. If there’s anyone out there thinking this man is lucky to have me, trust me, I’m lucky to have him," she said.

Keerthy Suresh married Antony Thattil in Goa last December. Their wedding ceremony was a private event, much like their love. Keerthy said that few individuals in the industry were aware of her connection. She claimed she expected the news to come out sooner, but she remained cautious.

keerthy suresh

Keerthy Suresh stated, "No one knew; only close friends of mine knew. Sam (Samantha Ruth Prabhu), Jagadish (Palanisamy), Atlee, Priya, Vijay sir, Kalyani (Priyadarshan), and Aishwarya Lekshmi were among the industry buddies who were aware of the situation.

According to India Times, Antony is a businessman who works in Dubai and Kochi, Kerala. He runs a well-known chain of resorts in his hometown and has a few enterprises registered in Keerthy's city, Chennai. Despite being a wealthy businessman, Antony chooses to keep his life private.

They kept their affair quiet for nearly a decade until making it public on November 27 with a poignant social media post by Keerthy. She wrote, "15 years and counting." It's always been AntoNY x Kerthy." T

Their wedding in Goa was pleasant and personal. Among the close-knit attendance were family members and a few industry stars, including superstar Thalapathy Vijay, who recounted their happy memories.

Antony and Keerthy's long love story and newlywed life have wowed admirers, ushering in a new chapter for the pair.

Latest Videos