    Jai Ganesh: Malayalam Actress Jomol set to make grand comeback in Unni Mukundan starrer

    Malayalam evergreen actress Jomol is set to make a grand comeback as a lawyer in Unni Mukundan starrer 'Jai Ganesh'. The movie will go on floors on November 10.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 5, 2023, 12:13 PM IST

    Malayalam evergreen actress Jomol is set to make a grand comeback in the Unni Mukundan starrer 'Jai Ganesh'. Jomol will be playing the role of a lawyer in the new film. The actress has shared a post regarding the cast of the film. The film stars Unni Mukundan in the lead role. Mahima will be playing the female lead in this film.

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @actorjomol

    The movie is directed by Ranjith Shankar. The movie will go on floors on November 10.

    The movie marks Ranjit Sankar's first collaboration with Unni Mukundan. Details regarding the cast and crew of the film are not available. The details will be available once the film goes on floors.

    Ranjith Sankar's last release was '4 Years', starring Priya Varrier and Sarjano Khalid in the lead roles.

    Meanwhile, the makers of Unni Mukundan starrer Gandharva Jr. shared a glimpse of 'The World of Gandharvas' on September 22. The film is helmed by Vishnu Aravind.

    The World of Gandharvas offers a glimpse into the ethereal world of celestial warriors. The movie portrays the little-known tale of the Gandharva warriors, who fought with the gods but never received proper recognition.

    Unni Mukundan was last seen in 'Malikappuram', which was a big hit in the Malayalam film industry. The film grossed around Rs 100 crore and was released in December.

    Last Updated Nov 5, 2023, 12:13 PM IST
