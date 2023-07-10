Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Selena Gomez reportedly dating 'The Bear' fame Jeremy Allen White? Know details

    Rumour mills are hot with speculations that Jeremy Allen White and his wife are reportedly going ahead for official separation as he got clicked without a wedding band on his ring finger after his wife filed for divorce and also that 'Calm Down' singer Selena Gomez might be allegedly dating Jeremy Allen White.

    Is Selena Gomez reportedly dating 'The Bear' fame Jeremy Allen White? Know details vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jul 10, 2023, 7:54 AM IST

    After the unending media reports, speculations about 'The Bear' star Jeremy Allen White getting divorced from his wife floated in the industry. Finally, the star has made his stand pretty clear now as he got spotted without a wedding ring on his finger after his wife officially filed for a divorce two months ago. Also, lately, the media grapevine is hot with speculative stories that the 'Calm Down' singer Selena Gomez and Jeremy Allen White might be allegedly dating each other. Jeremy was spotted without his wedding ring on his ring finger by the shutterbugs during his recent outing in Los Angeles.

    ALSO READ: Karan Johar's fierce reply to user asking him his 'sexuality' is EPIC - READsele

    According to a news report by a global entertainment outlet, Jeremy got captured while the actor went out to shop for groceries at the Gelson's market. The actor chose not to wear his wedding band on his finger but wore another ring on that middle finger. He looked comfy and stylish in a Khaki-coloured Yankees cap with a linen shirt of the same colour, baggy dark blue denim jeans and white sneaker shoes for his home errand.

    According to a quote from a global entertainment outlet, "Jeremy was seen carrying a blue reusable bag from the grocery store when heading to his parked car. He appeared to be in no rush as he took a moment to smoke a cigarette before driving away from the parking lot."

    The dating rumours about Selena Gomez and Jeremy Allen White got first shared by the renowned celebrity gossip blog DeuxMoi, which dropped a blind item by an anonymous source. The blind item piece read, "A recently separated Golden Globe winner whose show just premiered its second season is casually dating again. He met this A-list singer and actress during a cover shoot for Vanity Fair. They've been in touch since she returned to the States from filming overseas."

    ALSO READ: Bawaal Trailer out in Dubai: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor share exciting details about film

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2023, 7:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Vidya Balan opens up on her nostalgic childhood memory with Shilpa Shetty; Here's what she said vma

    Vidya Balan opens up on her nostalgic childhood memory with Shilpa Shetty; Here's what she said

    7 Transformative Books That Will Change Your Perspective Forever MSW EAI

    7 transformative books that will change your perspective forever

    Here are 7 most popular Rabindranath Tagore songs that you can check out ADC EIA

    Here are 7 most popular Rabindranath Tagore songs that you can check out

    Salman Khan smokes cigarette while on Bigg Boss OTT 2s Weekend Ka Vaar episode? Heres what we know ADC

    Salman Khan smokes cigarette while on Bigg Boss OTT 2’s 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode? Here's what we know

    Bawaal Trailer out in Dubai: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor share exciting details about film ADC

    Bawaal Trailer out in Dubai: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor share exciting details about film

    Recent Stories

    Ladies finger: Here are 7 ways how this vegetable benefits your health ADC

    Ladies finger: Here are 7 ways how this vegetable benefits your health

    Health Tips: 5 incredible Skin benefits of Cucumber detox water vma

    Health Tips: 5 incredible Skin benefits of Cucumber detox water

    Daily Horoscope Prediction for July 10 2023 gcw

    Daily Horoscope Prediction for July 10, 2023

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions Know how your week will be from July 10 to July 16 2023 gcw

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from July 10 to July 16, 2023

    Love relationship marriage horoscope Check predictions from July 10 to July 16 2023 gcw

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from July 10 to July 16, 2023

    Recent Videos

    Inside HAWS, the school that trains soldiers in mountain warfare

    Inside HAWS, the school that trains soldiers in mountain warfare

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon