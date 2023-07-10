Is Selena Gomez reportedly dating 'The Bear' fame Jeremy Allen White? Know details

Rumour mills are hot with speculations that Jeremy Allen White and his wife are reportedly going ahead for official separation as he got clicked without a wedding band on his ring finger after his wife filed for divorce and also that 'Calm Down' singer Selena Gomez might be allegedly dating Jeremy Allen White.

After the unending media reports, speculations about 'The Bear' star Jeremy Allen White getting divorced from his wife floated in the industry. Finally, the star has made his stand pretty clear now as he got spotted without a wedding ring on his finger after his wife officially filed for a divorce two months ago. Also, lately, the media grapevine is hot with speculative stories that the 'Calm Down' singer Selena Gomez and Jeremy Allen White might be allegedly dating each other. Jeremy was spotted without his wedding ring on his ring finger by the shutterbugs during his recent outing in Los Angeles.

According to a news report by a global entertainment outlet, Jeremy got captured while the actor went out to shop for groceries at the Gelson's market. The actor chose not to wear his wedding band on his finger but wore another ring on that middle finger. He looked comfy and stylish in a Khaki-coloured Yankees cap with a linen shirt of the same colour, baggy dark blue denim jeans and white sneaker shoes for his home errand.

According to a quote from a global entertainment outlet, "Jeremy was seen carrying a blue reusable bag from the grocery store when heading to his parked car. He appeared to be in no rush as he took a moment to smoke a cigarette before driving away from the parking lot."

The dating rumours about Selena Gomez and Jeremy Allen White got first shared by the renowned celebrity gossip blog DeuxMoi, which dropped a blind item by an anonymous source. The blind item piece read, "A recently separated Golden Globe winner whose show just premiered its second season is casually dating again. He met this A-list singer and actress during a cover shoot for Vanity Fair. They've been in touch since she returned to the States from filming overseas."

