White Lotus S3: Blackpink Lisa talks about her debut and future plans

Blackpink pop star Lisa is now making her acting debut with the upcoming season of the series 'The White Lotus'. She recently shared her experience working on set and revealed how she evolved as an actor by the end of the shooting and she also revealed her future plans. 

Published: Feb 12, 2025, 6:50 PM IST

Blackpink superstar Lisa is now making headlines for her acting debut with the Emmy Award-winning and highly anticipated upcoming season of the drama 'The White Lotus.'. Lisa attended the show's premiere at Paramount Studios in Hollywood and shared her excitement about her debut series.

Blackpink Lisa talks about her debut:

Lisa admitted how tough it was for her to face the camera, and she also revealed that she was so nervous, and she also used to go blank with the lines. Despite being a superstar in K-pop called Blackpink, she still found it difficult to face the camera as an actress. She said, ''It is my first time acting, so I didn’t know what to expect on set, but everybody was so supportive. That helped me a lot, so thank you, everyone.”

Her initial days on set were tough for her because it's her first time acting, but soon she learned how to perform, and she got so comfortable with the camera. The singer-turned-actor Lisa recalled how she used to forget the lines when the director, Mike, said 'Action.'. She said, ''I was so nervous. I was sweating. I was like, ‘I can’t remember my lines.’ I blanked.

ALSO READ: 12 Timeless Taylor Swift Quotes on Love, Friendships, and Life

Lisa reveals her future plans:

Beyond acting, Lisa revealed that she bonded with her fellow cast with music. She also shared her music tracks, including 'Rockstar,' before they were officially released. Lisa considers herself lucky for finding such bonds.

Although Lisa doesn't have any lined-up projects, she expressed her desire to take up more roles and stay in this profession too. When she was asked about what kind of roles she would be interested in doing. She didn't hesitate a bit to answer 'action-packed movie' as her choice. The White Lotus is going to premiere on 16th February, presenting Lisa to a larger audience beyond K-Pop.

ALSO READ: Korean drama 'Signal' season 2 updates: Here's everything you need to know about the cast and release date

