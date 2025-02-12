EXCLUSIVE: 'Marco' actor Unni Mukundan opens up on the Pan-Indian success of the film; Read on

1. You achieved pan-Indian reach through Marco. Will your upcoming films also be marketed beyond Kerala in a similar way?

I never used this term to promote Marco because I felt it had to be organic, at least from my side. I designed a project which had the potential to travel outside Kerala. I believe audiences, wherever they are, should connect with the subject in some way, for the film to work. Connecting in terms of region or culture is tough, but it can be easier through entertainment. That was the whole plan. I was keen to know how Marco would be accepted by the Hindi audience, and I am glad it did really well. Marco is the first Malayalam film, or at least the most recent one, to be accepted as a pan-Indian movie and I could get the recognition from audiences outside Kerala too through it.

2. Theatrical and OTT releases often receive different kinds of responses, and very few films get equally positive feedback in both formats. What are your expectations for Marco's OTT release?

Theatrical and OTT releases offer different viewing experiences, and the audience's engagement varies accordingly. Marco had a successful theatrical run across screens worldwide, and we are glad for the positive response it received. With its OTT release, the film will reach a larger audience, including those who missed it in theatres. I hope viewers connect with the story just as strongly in this format, and I’m excited to see how new audiences respond to it.

3. Do you think OTT is helping regional cinema to gain pan-India success?

Absolutely, OTT platforms have played a huge role in breaking language barriers and bringing regional cinema to a wider audience. They allow diverse stories to reach viewers across the country and even globally, giving films the recognition they deserve. It’s an exciting time for cinema, as audiences are more open than ever to exploring content beyond their own language and region.

ALSO READ: Marco Box-office collection: Unni Mukundan starrer crosses 100 Crore; Read reports

4. While Marco was an action thriller, your next release, Get Set Baby, is completely different. What would you like to share with the audience about this film?

Yes, Get Set Baby is a completely different film from Marco, and that’s what makes it exciting. It’s a wonderful film, with great songs and is a mature take on a mature subject. As an actor, it brings me back to the family audience. The movie will get a different reception. All the new audience, including the youth, who have watched Marco would find it refreshing to see me in this avatar, with no blood. I am hopeful about Get Set Baby being a good family entertainer.

5. Tell us about the opportunities you have been receiving from other language industries after the success of Marco.

I would say the response have been really positive and encouraging across all industries.

6. Who is your favorite Bollywood actor and when can you see you in Hindi films?

Hrithik Roshan is my favorite Bollywood actor. But needless to say, all actors put in great and commendable efforts to their craft. A straight Hindi film will take time, but I’ll make sure that it’s worth the wait.

Latest Videos