BREAKING: Samay Raina deletes all videos of India's Got Latent from YouTube

Amid backlash over Ranveer Allahabadia's derogatory remarks on India's Got Latent, comedian Samay Raina has removed all episodes of the show from his YouTube channel.

In his Instagram Story, content creator Samay Raina announced the removal of all India's Got Latent videos from his channel, citing overwhelming stress. He emphasized his initial intent was solely to entertain and make people laugh.

Committing to full cooperation with authorities, he assured that he will assist in ensuring all investigations are handled fairly.

