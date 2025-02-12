Valentine's Day 2025: 7 Bollywood films to watch with your partner

Bollywood films has been defining love and relationships to a fantasy level. But with the lessons taught from those films, we can actually make our relationships better and long lasting. 

Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Feb 12, 2025, 2:12 PM IST

Valentine's Day is around the corner, and you must have already planned your dates with your partner. But there might be a lot of people who haven't planned yet and are searching for the best ideas to spend quality time with your partner. Valentine's Day is in the middle of the week, and between the stressful workdays, here's an idea to spend your Valentine's Day with your partner.

Movie Night Date:

You don't always have to plan fancy dates outdoors, like restaurants or movies. Sometimes, you can just spend your time at your home watching your favorite movie without any rush about the timetable. Here are the five movies that you can watch with your partner to make your Valentine's Day date memorable. 

7 Bollywood films to watch with your partner:

1. 2 states:

This film is a classic novel written by Chetan Bhagat. The story of two college students who fall in love with each other over a period of time has to face real challenges when they have to convince their parents from two different states for the wedding. This film shows the commitment that they had for each other, which is totally absent in this generation. This film is a true lesson for anyone who wants to get into a relationship.

2. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani:

This film is often treated as the friends and discovering ourselves film, but this is the best film to understand what love is. The film shows the different phases and people in love. Where there is uniqueness in every love. Some people let go of the person for love, and some people realize their worth in love, and some people just stay in love but never express it. This film offers a wide range of love life lessons for a better love life.

3. Jab We Met:

This film is a classic, and the message from this film is still a motivation to many youngsters today. This film clearly distinguishes between the red flags and green flags in a relationship. The transformations before and after a heartbreak are so relatable. This film is a true life lesson on lasting relationships.

4. Tamasha

This film is such an underrated classic. Tamasha gives us all a wonderful, life-changing lesson to find our true selves before getting into any relationship. The importance of understanding ourselves is clearly shown by why it is important for a lasting relationship. This film also shows the peace and happiness we have when we live our lives to the best we want to.

5. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani:

The recent modern age rom com delves into the life lessons associated with love. Not just the lovers fights, this film shows how complicated convincing parents can be and how strong your bond should be to keep your relationship strong to make it through all the ups and downs. This film shows the magic of love and the process of getting married in reality.

6. Jug Jugg Jeeyo:

Jug Jugg Jeeyo is a story that involves a married couple who were once college sweethearts. This film offers a clear view on how love transforms after marriage. This film shows how love takes you in life for different ages and the importance of loyalty. This film also shows how your decisions in love affect people around you.

7. Badrinath Ki Dulhania:

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is a film that addresses stereotypes that most of the men hold. This film shows the type of understanding that a couple needs. Things won't always work according to you; you need to understand the other person's opinions and be supportive to have a happy life ahead.

