Bawaal Trailer out in Dubai: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor share exciting details about film

For the first time, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor worked together on Nitesh Tiwari's movie Bawaal. Because of the dream cast, there is a lot of enthusiasm about the movie. The eagerly awaited Bawaal teaser was unveiled today at a gathering in Dubai. Following the premiere of the official trailer, Varun, Janhvi, and the entire cast gave interviews to the media and revealed fascinating insights about their movie. Varun talked about his first experience working with Nitesh Tiwari throughout the conversation. Varun described how he contacted the Dangal director while the COVID ban was in effect and wanted to collaborate on a movie. He claimed that he had always wanted to collaborate with Nitesh.

"Working with Nitesh sir was always on my bucket list. I still remember, I often asked Nitesh sir to make a film with me in covid times. Finally, after 7 8 months, he had a story for me. I personally feel it is one of my best characters. This is closest to the reality." Dhawan said. He was also questioned about the rehearsal process and whether playing Ajay in Bawaal was difficult. Varun admitted that he frequently questioned Nitesh about it, but that he never requested that he prepare.

"It was never challenging. I always asked Nitesh sir on how to prep for the film, but he never asked me to do any prep. It was just about finding a rhythm for the character with Nitesh Sir. The performance you see is all thanks to him. I am very excited to bring this film to the audience, and I will be looking to all feedback."Dhawan added. Bawaal, the film starring Varun and Janhvi, will debut on Prime Video on July 21.

The tone of the trailer differs significantly from the teaser that was made available earlier this week. In the movie, Varun Dhawan plays a small-town boy who pursues Janhvi Kapoor's persona. From their preference for a fancy car to their preferred climate, it is evident that they have nothing in common. The action then shifts to Europe as Varun brings Janhvi to places like Paris and other key locations of World War II. The historical occasion is repeatedly mentioned in the teaser, including references to Adolf Hitler and statements made by the actors about a "world war within."

