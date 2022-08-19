Is Salman Khan a sadistic, women beater? Here’s what his ex-girlfriend Somy Ali has to say

Salman Khan’s former girlfriend Somy Ali has attacked him, calling him a ‘women beater’ and a ‘sadistic sick’. She shared a post on her social media, urging people to ‘stop worshipping him’.

Actor Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend and former Bollywood actor Somy Ali has accused him of being a ‘women beater’ in her latest Instagram post. Somy, on Friday, took to social media, sharing a poster from Salman’s hit film ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, urging people to not ‘worship’ the actor, without having to name him.

Sharing the film’s poster on her Instagram handle, Somy Ali wrote: “A women beater, and not just me, but many. Stop worshipping him please. He’s a sadistic sick *#uk. You have no idea.”

See her post here:

Somy Ali, a former Bollywood actor, was a huge fan of Salman Khan in the early 90s. It was during the time when Salman’s hit film ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, co-starring actor Bhagyashree, was released in the theatres. After that, Salman and Somy also acted together in a film which was later shelved. However, the film did start a romantic relationship between the two which went on for quite a few years, reportedly.

In an old interview with Free Press, Somy Ali spoke of how she had confessed her feelings for Salman Khan during the time they were filming together. “We were heading to Nepal. I was sitting next to him. I just removed his photo showing it to him. I told him, ‘I have come all the way to marry you!’ He said, ‘I have a girlfriend.’ I said that doesn’t matter. I was a teenager. Our relationship started after a year when I turned 17. He did tell me first, ‘I love you.’ It didn’t take a lot of convincing,” Somy said, further claiming that she shares a great rapport with his parents.

According to Sony Ali, the two parted ways after Salman Khan cheated on her. Since their breakup, Somy has gone on to share cryptic posts claiming their relationship was not what it was made out to be.