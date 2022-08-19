Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    What’s brewing between Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan? Here’s the answer

    Janvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, who recently appeared in Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’, have something going on between them. Sara’s latest Instagram post with Janhvi has dropped some hints about a possible work collaboration.

    Divya Bhonsale
    Mumbai, First Published Aug 19, 2022, 3:45 PM IST

    Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are the newest girl pals from the Hindi film industry on the block. From taking trips together to appearing on Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show, ‘Koffee With Karan’, these girls have been taking the entertainment industry by a storm!

    They are contemporaries who entered the film industry around the same time. But more than that, they are popular as being two really thick girlfriends who are always supportive of each other! But there is something that has been brewing up between Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan lately.

    On Friday, Sara Ali Khan shared a photo of herself with Janhvi Kapoor on her Instagram handle. And taking to the captions, Sara, in her ‘poetic’ manner, wrote: “From brewing koffee that was hot, now finally as ko-actors we shot ☕ 🔥 🎥 👯‍♀️ Wait and watch us- tell us what you thought 💭@janhvikapoor”

    Looks like Sara Ali Khan just dropped a major hint about her next upcoming project. And her co-star appears to be none other than her girl pal and colleague, Janhvi Kapoor. Replying to the post, Janhvi wrote, “It’s going to be a blast 🔥🔥”

    See the post here: 

    It is not yet clear whether the two are actually doing a film together or not. However, Sara Ali Khan’s post has surely got us all intrigued about it. While we all wait for an official announcement on their work collab along, details regarding the production house, director and also whether it will be a chick-flick film or not, are not yet known.

    Meanwhile, on the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Netflix’s film ‘Good Luck Jerry’. She will next be seen opposite actor Varun Dhawan in “Bawal’. As for Sara Ali Khan, the actor who was last seen in Love Aaj Kal 2, opposite Kartik Aaryan, is awaiting the release of ‘Luka Chupi 2’. In this, she has been cast opposite actor Vicky Kaushal. A large chunk of the film’s shoot was held in the old city areas of Indore and in parts of Omkareshwar, in Madhya Pradesh.

    Last Updated Aug 19, 2022, 3:45 PM IST
