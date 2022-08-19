Ranbir Kapoor slammed for comment on Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy

Ranbir Kapoor has come under fire on social media after he was slammed for one of his comments on actor-wife Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy. The couple got married in April at their Bandra residence, and later, in June announced their pregnancy. Presently, they are busy with the promotions of their upcoming film, 'Brahmastra', helmed by Ayan Mukerji.

During a live session that was held for the promotions of Ayan Mukerji’s directorial ‘Brahmastra’, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, the actors were asked why are they not promoting the film as they would do for other films. Answering to this, Alia said, "We will promote the film, and we will be everywhere but if the question you are asking is why we are not phailod everywhere, right now our focus is..."

Before Alia Bhatt could complete her sentence, Ranbir Kapoor jumped in and pointed at Alia’s baby bump. He then said, "well I can say somebody has phailod (referring to her getting fat).” He added that his comment was meant as a joke; though, his comment had left Alia and Ayan Mukerji, stunned.

While Ranbir Kapoor may have made it clear that he was joking about his comment, it, unfortunately, did not go well with many social media users, who later slammed the ‘Shamshera’ actor for it.

The video clip, since then, has made its way to Reddit. One of the users wrote: "If he is saying this on camera, think what he says in private... but he has made loads of such comments with Katrina and Anushka.. and they both give it back to him then and there."

"My ex was like this. He would say things about my weight and personality and try to pass them off as jokes. Alia should run far away from him," wrote another user. There were also some users who took his comment as a light gesture, without taking offence to it.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in April at their Bandra residence in Mumbai amidst their families and close friends. It was in June when Alia took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy.

Meanwhile, helmed by Ayan Mukerji, ‘Brahmastra’, apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, also stars actors Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The film, which will hit the theatres on September 9, has been backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.