Is Rakhi Sawant pregnant? Actress expecting her first child with husband Adil Durrani? Here's what we know

Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant, who secretly married her boyfriend Adil Durrani seven months ago, appears to be expecting her first child.

Rakhi Sawant, an internet phenomenon and reality show star, secretly married her partner Adil Khan Durrani seven months ago. From photographs of their court marriage ceremony going viral to Rakhi's cryptic interviews to Adil finally embracing their marriage in public, the couple's life has taken netizens on a roller coaster ride.

Just when fans assumed the couple would be living a serene life, rumours that they are expecting their first child began circulating on the internet.

Rakhi, who is known for speaking openly about her personal life and challenges, declined to address the pregnancy rumours during an interview with a media site. When queried about the lingering rumours, the 44-year-old said, "No comments." If the pair decides to become parents, they will undoubtedly inform their fans and following.

Also Read: Rakhi Sawant, Adil Durrani wedding: Did Salman Khan save actress' marriage?

For the uninitiated, photographs of Rakhi and Adil's court marriage went viral on social media last week. Fans shared their enthusiasm for the pair in the photographs' comments area. Speaking on Rakhi and Adil's ongoing turmoil, before he acknowledged their marriage, the actress told an entertainment portal that the pair is going through a lot of difficulties. When queried about the lingering rumours, the 44-year-old said, "No comments." If the pair decides to become parents, they will undoubtedly inform their fans and following.

Also Read: Is Katrina Kaif Pregnant? Fans comment on her latest airport look; here's what they said

During a recent interview with the press, the Main Hoon Na actress said that Salman Khan persuaded Adil to publicly announce their marriage. "Bhai (Salman), inko bohut pyaar karte hai," she remarked. Bhai se mile bhi bhi hai. Without a doubt, bhai ka phone toh aaya hi hai inko. Aap jaante hai, karwaya hai. Bhai, yeh mana kar sakte hai kya behan ko shaadi ka? "Bhi ka phone ayega toh ho sakta hai na kuch."

Rakhi Sawant was most recently seen on Bigg Boss Marathi 4, where she finished as the fifth runner-up despite being a wild-card participant.