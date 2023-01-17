Rakhi Sawant, Adil Durrani wedding: Did Salman Khan save actress' marriage? Watch this video

In a video uploaded by a paparazzi account, Rakhi Sawant stated that her "bhai," Salman Khan, phoned Adil Durrani when he refused to accept her as his wife.

After initially refusing to marry Rakhi Sawant, her husband, businessman Adil Durrani, has finally recognised her as his wife. He posted a snapshot on his social media site, Adil wrote, "So here's an announcement finally, I never said I am not married to you, Rakhi. Just had to handle a few things so had to be quiet, happy married life to us Rakhi (pappudi)."

Rakhi, who was overjoyed by the news, remarked on the post, "Thanks Jaan loads of love." Later that day, on Monday, the pair met and spoke with photographers, during which Rakhi stated that it was her brother Salman Khan who rescued her marriage.

The newlyweds said that Khan had phoned them and requested that her husband, businessman Adil Khan Durrani, acknowledge their marriage. During the same chat, Adil mentioned that a problem needed to be resolved.

Rakhi stated in a video uploaded by a paparazzi account that her "bhai," Salman Khan, phoned Adil when he refused to accept her as his wife. She went on to say that the celebrity sought to figure out what was wrong because various rumours indicated that their marriage was in peril. "Woh mere bhai hai, ye unka jija hai, damad hai," the Bigg Boss veteran stated, pointing to Adil.

Following this, Adil reported that Salman had called him and said, "He just stated that I should take it. Accept kar warna deny kar, jo bhi hai sach face kar, jo bhi hai sach face kar." When asked whether there was any pressure, Adil responded there was none, and he opted to go with what transpired and the outcome.

After various photos of Rakhi and Adil's wedding went popular last week, the actress came to Instagram. She posted a snapshot of her wedding with Adil, revealing that they married in May 2022. When there was no confirmation from Adil's side, the actress was photographed sobbing and in a sad situation.

Adil previously told TOI, "Rakhi and I are, indeed, married. We live together and are content." When asked if his family had any reservations about his marriage to Rakhi, he indicated it will take time. Rakhi previously married Ritesh Raj and then claimed that the marriage was invalid since Ritesh did not divorce his first wife and had a kid with her.