Is Malaika Arora sad? Diva gets emotional on son Arhaan Khan's birthday

Malaika Arora shared a heartfelt post about her son Arhaan on his 19th birthday, who is far from her for studies

Malaika Arora is missing her son, Arhaan Khan on his 19th birthday, who is currently studying abroad. On Arhaan's birthday, Malaika penned a lovely birthday message with a photo, “My birthday boy! I miss u loads." The diva shares her son Arhaan with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan.

We can see Arhaan wearing a white tee and green trousers holding a shopping bag in the picture. According to reports, Arhaan is in New York City for higher education. Malaika’s post received many positive comments. Malla's mother, Joyce Arora wrote, “Love you my handsome grandson. Miss you too much. Hope you have a wonderful day. Happy birthday," Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora also posted many red heart emojis.

Malaika and Arbaaz got divorced in 2017. Malaika Arora is best-known for her dance songs Chaiyya Chaiyya and Munni Badnaam Hui, among many others. She has also launched Malaika Arora Ventures to actively invest in lifestyle, health, fashion and wellness brands.

Malaika has already invested in three startups Label Life (fashion), SARVA Yoga, an investor and co-founder and Rebel Food’s wellness brand NUDE Bowls. Malla has featured as a judge in various TV dance reality shows like India's Best Dancer, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and others. Malaika Arora is currently dating Arjun Kapoor. They are often targeted for the massive age gap, but they never leave each other. Arjun also bonded well with Malaika's son Arhaan Khan, and they share a perfect relationship.