    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'We will make history,' says confident Vasundhara Raje after casting her vote

    "The country wants development, this is why BJP will form the government again and PM Narendra Modi will win a third term. Jhalawar MP Dushyant Singh has been receiving good support," BJP leader Vasundhara Raje said.

    First Published Apr 26, 2024, 8:34 AM IST

    BJP leader Vasundhara Raje on Friday cast her vote at a polling booth in Jhalawar. While speaking to the media, she stated that the country desires progress, which is why the BJP will win another term and PM Narendra Modi will secure a third term. She said, "I have full faith that we will get the support of people. We will make history again."

    Addressing the media after casting her voting, she said, "The country wants development, this is why BJP will form the government again and PM Narendra Modi will win a third term. Jhalawar MP Dushyant Singh has been receiving good support. I believe he will create history this time as well. We can never take anything for granted. Everything is in the hands of god and the voters."

    The second phase has 88 Lok Sabha constituencies, including all 20 seats in Kerala, 14 in Karnataka, 13 in Rajasthan, eight in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, five each in Assam and Bihar, six in Madhya Pradesh, three each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, and one each in Tripura, Manipur and Jammu and Kashmir.

    Over 15.88 crore voters will determine the fate of 1,202 candidates in the second phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections being held today (April 26).

    Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Don't sit at home, come out and vote...' Sudha Murty after voting in Bengaluru

    A total of 4553 flying squads, 5731 static surveillance teams, 1462 video surveillance teams and 844 video viewing teams are keeping surveillance round the clock to strictly and swiftly deal with any form of inducement of voters across the 1.67 lakh polling stations, as per the ECI press note.

    The Lok Sabha election is being held in seven phases till June 1 and counting of votes will take place on June 4.  

    Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2: Gautam Buddha Nagar voting today; Know what's open and shut

    Last Updated Apr 26, 2024, 8:34 AM IST
