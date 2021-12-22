Is Kareena Kapoor Khan missing family Christmas lunch party due to COVID-19 quarantine?

Kareena Kapoor Khan is recovering from COVID-19. She had tested positive for coronavirus a few days back post attending director-producer Karan Johar's private dinner bash. Will she be skipping family Christmas lunch party?

Kareena Kapoor Khan is recovering from COVID-19. She had tested positive for coronavirus a few days back post attending director-producer Karan Johar's private dinner bash. Now latest reports are doing roundabouts that Kareena shall be throwing the Christmas lunch at the Kapoor household. It looks like she will be missing the Christmas lunch due to her quarantine period.

It is not hidden that Christmas lunch has been a tradition for the Kapoor khandaan post late Shashi Kapoor had started hosting the same at his residence. According to a report in BollywoodLife, the actress has taken the decision of skipping the occasion because of the safety of all. Although in her absence her actor husband Saif Ali Khan and their kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan shall be attending the same.

The report further revealed that even though the actress is healthy, she wants to complete her quarantine period and unite back with her family. The report also said that the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress has been spending quality time with her family. She also missed the birthday celebrations of her son Taimur who turned 5 lately due to her quarantine period.

It was last week when Kareena Kapoor Khan had tested COVID-19 positive and had posted about the same on her Instagram story. The actress had taken all the necessary precautions and had even isolated herself. As of now, the actress is at home recovering from COVID-19. To cheer her mood, Veere Di Wedding producer Rhea Kapoor and her mom Sunita Kapoor sent lots of love for the actress.

The actress had posted her health update on social media and had said that she had isolated herself. Her best friend Amrita Arora also tested COVID-19 positive; the duo had partied together recently.

