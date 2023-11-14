Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Is 'Jawan' director Atlee planning a film with Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay? Details here

    'Jawan' director Atlee revealed that he is working very hard to come up with a script starring Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay. 

    Is 'Jawan' director Atlee planning a film with Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay? Details here
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 14, 2023, 12:09 PM IST

    Following the success of 'Jawan', filmmaker Atlee is gearing up to yet again join hands with Shah Rukh Khan. While he has not officially revealed anything about his next movie, he has sparked interest by hinting at a possible two-hero project starring Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay.

    Atlee on film with SRK, Vijay

    Confirming these rumors, the filmmaker has disclosed that he is currently working on a script that would bring these A-list actors together. The thought of seeing two great performers work under Atlee's direction has piqued the interest of fans and cinephiles alike.

    Atlee has now shown his enthusiasm and commitment to bring Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay together on the big screen. "I'm working very hard to come up with a script for it. Let's wait and see," he said.

    Vijay's 'Jawan' song cameo

    Vijay was seen in a song called 'Zinda Banda' from SRK and Atlee's film 'Jawan'. In the song, the three showed off their dance moves.

    Atlee's professional front

    Apart from the intriguing notion of a two-hero film, Atlee gave an update on his next projects. Hollywood action choreographer Spiro Razatos, who worked on 'Jawan', organized a screening of the film for influential figures in Hollywood. Following this, Atlee claimed that a Hollywood studio has expressed interest in working on a future project with him.

