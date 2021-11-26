International pop singer Bryan Adams tests positive for Covid 19; read details

Popular Canadian singer Bryan Adams had tested positive for coronavirus after flying into Italy and was going to the hospital.

Bryan Adams tested positive for Covid 19 upon landing at Milan's Malpensa Airport yesterday, November 25, ahead of the unveiling of the 2022 Pirelli calendar that he photographed. Bryan Adams reportedly said that he had tested positive for coronavirus after flying into Italy and was going to the hospital. “Here I am, just arrived in Milano and I’ve tested positive for the second time in a month for Covid. So it’s off to hospital for me," he said in a post on Instagram,

He shared the information along with a picture of himself wearing a mask, sitting behind a table. He also thanked his fans for their love and support.

Adams wrote in a post-dated October 31 that he had had COVID, but had not suffered any symptoms. He finally performed concerts in Las Vegas before heading to Italy.

Adams, who is also a photographer, has shot the 2022 Pirelli calendar called 'On the road', other musical stars, like Cher, Iggy Pop, Jennifer Hudson, Saweetie and St Vincent were featured in the calendar.

