    Inside Rashmika Mandanna's UAE birthday celebration, has Vijay Deverakonda accompanied her?

    Rashmika Mandanna went to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on April 3 to celebrate her special day. Fans have spotted some similarities between the birthday girl and her rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda's post which speculates that he has accompanied her.

    Inside Rashmika Mandanna's UAE birthday celebration, has Vijay Deverakonda accompanied her?
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Apr 5, 2024, 9:34 AM IST

    Rashmika Mandanna is celebrating her 28th birthday today and the actress has shared pictures from her celebrations in the UAE. The 'Animal' actress came to Instagram to share two joyful photographs of herself soaking up the sun and sipping coffee. Rashmika went to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on April 3 to celebrate her special day.

    Rashmika captioned her no makeup images, "(the Sun emoji) + (coffee emoji) = Happy Rashmika (red heart emoji)." 

    Has Vijay Deverakonda accompanied Rashmika on her birthday?

    Rashmika's rumoured boyfriend, actor Vijay Deverakonda, is also said to be accompanying her on the trip. Fans on X and Reddit pointed out that Rashmika posted a photo of a peacock on her Instagram stories, and hours later, Vijay posted a video promoting his new film with the peacock in the background.

    Wishing Rashmika Mandanna a very happy birthday!

