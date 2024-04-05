Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Ramayana' begins shooting, film's Ayodhya set goes viral

    A video from the set of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer and Nitesh Tiwari-directed upcoming film 'Ramayana' has been circulating online.

    WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Ramayana' begins shooting, film's Ayodhya set goes viral
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Apr 5, 2024, 8:45 AM IST

    Ranbir Kapoor-starrer and Nitesh Tiwari-directed upcoming film 'Ramayana' has begun its shooting. A video of the set surfaced on social media, just days after filming began. Akruti Singh recently released a video from the film's huge Ayodhya set, which was built in Mumbai, on her Instagram stories. The video showed various views of gigantic pillars and palace-like constructions. Akruti captioned the video with "Ramayana day 1". However, the video was eventually deleted.

    The video

    On April 2, it was reported that Nitesh Tiwari held a puja on the site before beginning filming with secondary actors. Ranbir, who will play Lord Ram in the film, is expected to start the shoot in the coming days.

    About 'Ramayana'

    Even though Nitesh Tiwari hasn't officially revealed the film 'Ramayana' yet, the film has been generating waves for quite some time. Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Ram in this film, while Sai Pallavi or Jahnvi Kapoor are likely to have been cast as Sita. Ranbir's actress-wife Alia Bhatt was in talks for the role of Sita, but she declined owing to scheduling conflicts.

    Yash, who stars in 'KGF', is also expected to play Ravana in the film, while Sunny Deol has reportedly been cast as Hanuman. Bobby Deol and Vijay Sethupathi are reportedly in talks for the parts of Kumbhakarna and Vibhashana, respectively. Arun Govil, well-known for his role as Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana, will now play King Dashrath. Lara Dutta will also appear as Kaikeyi in the film.

