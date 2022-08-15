Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India@75: 7 memorable patriotic songs to listen on the 76th Independence Day 2022

    Today, August 15, 2022, India celebrates its 76th anniversary of independence. Listening to patriotic music on national occasions may elicit strong feelings, particularly regarding India's freedom.

    India75 7 memorable patriotic songs to listen on the 76th Independence Day 2022 RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Aug 15, 2022, 8:00 AM IST

    Independence Day is more than just waving the national flag or listening to the prime minister's speech from Red Fort; it is also a moment to celebrate those who gave their lives fighting for this country's independence. Soldiers keep watching at the borders, guaranteeing that we may celebrate Independence Day securely. An army man leaves his family behind to protect our family and us and puts duty before anything else, yet he never complains. Here are a few patriotic songs to help us thank our heroes and maintain our patriotism.

    'Tu Bhula Jise' - This patriotic song depicts how an Indian living abroad from his homeland might forget about it. Still, India never forgets its people, no matter how far away they are. The film is based on a true story, and the sequence following this song, with the tricolour unfurling, is well worth the acclaim.

    Also Read: India@75: 5 slogans that shaped India’s Independence struggle

    'Rang De Basanti' - Another Independence Day song by AR Rahman captured our hearts immediately. Daler Mehndi and K S Chitra sang this song, and AR Rahman created the music. The music is highly energetic and gets everyone up and moving.

    Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon' - Written by Kavi Pradeep, composed by C Ramchandra, and performed by Lata Mangeshkar. It was composed in memory of the warriors who died while fighting for this country during the Sino-Indian conflict in 1962. Jawaharlal Nehru, the then-Prime Minister of India, was brought to tears by this song.

    Also Read: Independence Day 2022: Speech and fun activities ideas for students, kids

    'Dil Diya hai Jaan bhi Denge' is a song from the 1986 film Karma, which stars Dilip Kumar, Nutan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Poonam Dhillon, Sridevi, and Anupam Kher. The words of the Independence Day anthem have the power to touch any Indian's heart while also giving you chills.

    'Ae Watan' - This song, sung by Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan, has both feminine and male versions. These songs might help us realise that our 'Indian' identity is something we should be very proud of, and that wherever we go, India will always be in our hearts.

    Also Read: India@75: 4 places you must visit on Independence Day that invoke patriotism

    'Bharat Humko Jaan se Bhi Pyaara Hai,' performed by Hariharan, reminded us that we, as citizens, are equally responsible for preserving the integrity and dignity of our nation.

    'Kuch Kariye': This song seeds patriotism and josh in everyone. This song is from the film Chak De India, which not only had a great plot but also a great music.

    Last Updated Aug 15, 2022, 8:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shah Rukh Khan joins PM Modi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign; actor hosted the national flag at Mannat RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan joins PM Modi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign; actor hoists the national flag at Mannat

    Was Aamir Khan's father Tahir Hussain, in a relationship with Jiah Khan's mother Rabiya Khan? RBA

    Was Aamir Khan's father Tahir Hussain, in a relationship with Jiah Khan's mother Rabiya Khan?

    When Rakesh Jhunjhunwala taught Alia Bhatt about stock market; here's what the actress said RBA

    When Rakesh Jhunjhunwala taught Alia Bhatt about stock market; here's what the actress said

    Raju Srivastava latest health update: Comedian remains on life support RBA

    Raju Srivastava latest health update: Comedian remains on life support

    WWE World Wrestling Entertainment: Did Ronda Rousey imitate Becky Lynch? The Man answers-ayh

    WWE: Did Ronda Rousey imitate Becky Lynch? 'The Man' answers

    Recent Stories

    India at 75 Sports Legends Kapil Dev The man who began India's journey as cricketing prowess-ayh

    India@75 Sports Legends: Kapil Dev - The man who began India's journey as cricketing prowess

    Independence Day 2022 PM Modi addresses nation live updates here gcw

    Independence Day 2022: PM Modi says remember the sacrifices in last 75 years

    Independence Day 2022 Messages WhatsApp Facebook status to share with everyone gcw

    Independence Day 2022: Messages, WhatsApp, Facebook status to share with everyone

    Remember and Never Forget: Commandant Pramod Kumar, 49 Battalion CRPF

    Remember and Never Forget: Commandant Pramod Kumar, 49 Bn CRPF

    Independence Day 2022 Wishes images quotes to share with family and friends gcw

    Independence Day 2022: Wishes, images, quotes to share with family and friends

    Recent Videos

    LIVE from Red Fort: PM Narendra Modi's address the nation on Independence Day

    LIVE from Red Fort: PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation on Independence Day

    Video Icon
    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Sometimes, international politics is like a T20 match'

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Sometimes, international politics is like a T20 match'

    Video Icon
    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Politics looks very easy from outside, but it is very demanding'

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Politics looks very easy from outside, but it is very demanding'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, the first Indian woman freedom fighter to be arrested snt

    India@75: Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, the first Indian woman freedom fighter to be arrested

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Perungamanallur, the Jallianwala Bagh of the South

    India@75: Perungamanallur, Jallianwala Bagh of the South

    Video Icon