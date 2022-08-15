India@75: 7 memorable patriotic songs to listen on the 76th Independence Day 2022

Today, August 15, 2022, India celebrates its 76th anniversary of independence. Listening to patriotic music on national occasions may elicit strong feelings, particularly regarding India's freedom.

Independence Day is more than just waving the national flag or listening to the prime minister's speech from Red Fort; it is also a moment to celebrate those who gave their lives fighting for this country's independence. Soldiers keep watching at the borders, guaranteeing that we may celebrate Independence Day securely. An army man leaves his family behind to protect our family and us and puts duty before anything else, yet he never complains. Here are a few patriotic songs to help us thank our heroes and maintain our patriotism.

'Tu Bhula Jise' - This patriotic song depicts how an Indian living abroad from his homeland might forget about it. Still, India never forgets its people, no matter how far away they are. The film is based on a true story, and the sequence following this song, with the tricolour unfurling, is well worth the acclaim.

'Rang De Basanti' - Another Independence Day song by AR Rahman captured our hearts immediately. Daler Mehndi and K S Chitra sang this song, and AR Rahman created the music. The music is highly energetic and gets everyone up and moving.

Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon' - Written by Kavi Pradeep, composed by C Ramchandra, and performed by Lata Mangeshkar. It was composed in memory of the warriors who died while fighting for this country during the Sino-Indian conflict in 1962. Jawaharlal Nehru, the then-Prime Minister of India, was brought to tears by this song.

'Dil Diya hai Jaan bhi Denge' is a song from the 1986 film Karma, which stars Dilip Kumar, Nutan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Poonam Dhillon, Sridevi, and Anupam Kher. The words of the Independence Day anthem have the power to touch any Indian's heart while also giving you chills.

'Ae Watan' - This song, sung by Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan, has both feminine and male versions. These songs might help us realise that our 'Indian' identity is something we should be very proud of, and that wherever we go, India will always be in our hearts.

'Bharat Humko Jaan se Bhi Pyaara Hai,' performed by Hariharan, reminded us that we, as citizens, are equally responsible for preserving the integrity and dignity of our nation.

'Kuch Kariye': This song seeds patriotism and josh in everyone. This song is from the film Chak De India, which not only had a great plot but also a great music.