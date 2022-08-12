Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Independence Day 2022: Speech and fun activities ideas for students, kids

    Every year, various patriotic-themed events are held in schools, colleges, and offices. The Indian flag is hoisted, and patriotic songs are sung to celebrate the occasion. 

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 12, 2022, 7:18 PM IST

    Independence Day is special for all Indians. On this day, our country achieved independence and broke the shackles of two centuries of British rule. We achieved our independence through the blood and sweat of our freedom fighters. Every year on August 15, India celebrates Independence Day with grandeur and pomp.

    Various patriotic-themed events are held annually in schools, colleges, and offices. The Indian flag is hoisted, and patriotic songs are sung to celebrate the occasion. It is important to instil a love for the country and the value of freedom in children from an early age. We've compiled a list of activities and speeches for your children for the special day:

    Here are some I-Day activities for kids:
    1) Flag hoisting
    The national anthem is sung, and the Indian flag is hoisted in neighbourhoods, schools, and even home terraces. On this day, you can hoist the flag with your child by your side and allow them to experience the pride of seeing the tricolour flying high.

    2) Rewind to the past
    Sit down with your child and narrate stories about the freedom struggle and the sacrifices our freedom fighters made to achieve independence.

    3) Drama
    To teach your child about our nation's rich heritage and history, dress up as historical freedom fighters and perform a play together.

    4) Patriotic songs
    Teach your children patriotic songs and perform with family and friends.

    5) Movies
    From Mother India to Mangal Pandey, a wide range of patriotic films show us the struggle that led to our freedom today. Let your child travel back in time by watching the films with him.

    Here are some I-Day speeches ideas for students:
    1) Why is it important to celebrate Independence Day?
    A good topic for a speech, shedding light on the importance of Independence Day. Students should understand the day's importance and how we achieved it through sacrifices.

    2) Our freedom fighters and what we can learn from them
    What could be better on this day than honouring and taking inspiration from our country's freedom fighters? Choose a leader who has inspired you and talk about his contribution to India's fight for freedom. 

    3) Importance of freedom and responsibility
    Every Indian must understand and appreciate the value of freedom. What is our responsibility as Indian citizens, can be an excellent topic for a speech.

    4) India's development over time
    India has made a mark for itself internationally. There are ample facts and materials available on the Internet to help you prepare a fantastic, data-driven speech.

    5) How to instil patriotism in youth 
    The youth are the future of this country; they can change the nation's course. They must share similar values. A speech on how they should be serious about their future and careers by taking the best steps forward to make India a better nation.

    6) Education, then and now 
    Since ancient times, India has emphasised the importance of good education and increasing literacy rates. A student can compare the education system from ancient times to the present, particularly how the fight for independence has shaped our thinking.

    7) Online learning
    Today, technology knows no bounds in the twenty-first century, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic for making people more tech-savvy. Online exams and courses, digital textbooks, and even virtual classes are now commonplace in the education sector. A great speech could be about the role of technology in education since Independence. 

    Also read:  India@75: Mithali Raj to Sania Mirza - Indian sportswomen who made the nation proud

    Also read:  India@75: Perungamanallur, Jallianwala Bagh of the South

    Also read:  India@75: Kedarnath to Vaishno Devi to Dakshineswar-10 ancient Indian Temples you must visit

