'Ramayana': Lara Dutta opens up on playing 'Kaikeyi'

In an interview, Lara Dutta opened up about playing the role of 'Kaikeyi' in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film 'Ramayana'.

"I'm hearing it a lot too. I'm leaving the rumors out there. I enjoy reading and hearing about them, so please continue."

She also said, "Who wouldn't want to be part of the 'Ramayana;? Surpanakha, Mandodari, I'd play them all (laughs)."

Although the film has not been announced, pictures from Nitesh Tiwari's set have gone viral which reveals that the film has begun filming.

It is believed that Ranbir will play Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

The first installment of the Ramayana trilogy is set to debut around Diwali 2025.

