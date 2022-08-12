Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India@75: 4 places you must visit on Independence Day that invoke patriotism

    First Published Aug 12, 2022, 7:00 PM IST

    As India celebrates ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ for completing 75 years of independence on Monday, August 15, here are four places that every Indian must visit, especially on Independence Day. These places will invoke patriotism in every Indian, reminding them of the country's struggle for its independence.

    Independence Day 2022: On August 15, 1947, India became independent from the rule of the British. After years of freedom struggle and several movements, the tricolour was hoisted at the Red Fort in New Delhi. The day reminds us of all of the struggles India had to go through to gain its independence. It also reminds one of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s famous words began with “At the stroke of the midnight hour”. The memories of India’s independence struggle are still alive in many places in our country. These places saw the sacrifice that our people made for the younger generations to breathe in a free country; and we, as the people of India, will forever be indebted and grateful to them.

    Meanwhile, as our Independence Day approaches if you have been planning to go on a trip over the long weekend, here are four places that you must consider which will not only invoke patriotism in you but also remind you of India’s struggle to gain independence.

    Cellular Jail, Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Also known as Kala Pani, the Cellular Jail is built in Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands. This jail has now been converted into a museum and a memorial. The Cellular Jail show the immense torture that was inflicted upon our freedom fighters before India gained independence from the British.

    The Wagah-Attari Border: It is the border that separates India and Pakistan. A parade is held here every day which the public can witness. Wagah-Attari border is one of the places that will surely invoke patriotism in you, especially when you see the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) personnel performing the retreat with full zest and zeal. Chants of ‘Jai Hind’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ is all that you will get to hear here. And when it is Independence Day, patriotism, energy and enthusiasm, only doubles among the Indians.

    Jallianwala Bagh: The darkest day in the history of India was when the British opened fire on unarmed Indians and carried out a bloody massacre at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar on the day of Baisakhi in 1919. On this day, the freedom fighters had planned a meeting against the Rowlatt Act. A Baisakhi fair was held nearby, in which common people participated. General Dyer surrounded the people from all sides and ordered them to shoot without warning. Hundreds of people were martyred in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. A memorial has been built in the name of these martyrs. Bullet marks can still be seen on the walls.

    National War Memorial: If you are in New Delhi on August 15, you must attend the flag hoisting and parade at the Red Fort. Along with this, one must also visit the National War Memorial near India Gate. Here one can pay homage to the brave sons of the country who were martyred in the wars of 1962, 1971 and 1999.

