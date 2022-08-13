Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India@75: 5 slogans that shaped India’s Independence struggle

    Poems and slogans were a very important part of India’s freedom struggle. They were used to fill enthusiasm and patriotism among the people of the country. Even today, these slogans hold very high importance in every Indian’s life. As India is celebrating its 75 years of Independence, here are five of the many slogans that sum up the struggle our freedom fighters went through to achieve their dream of a free India.

    Mumbai, First Published Aug 13, 2022, 6:00 PM IST

    India gained its independence from the British on August 15, 1947. The independence would not have been possible without the numerous movements and struggles that our freedom fighters went through, to make sure that future generations breathe in a free India.

    From Mahatma Gandhi to Subah Chandra Bose, Shaheed Bhagat Singh, and many more, India’s freedom was possible only because of people like them who led the struggle for India’s independence.

    With the freedom struggle and the movements that brought India its independence from British rule, there were numerous slogans that were given by these heroic leaders. As India celebrates its 75 years of Independence- ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, here are five of the many slogans that have shaped India’s Independence.

    ‘Inquilab zindabad’: This slogan was originally coined by Maulana Hasrat Mohani, an Islamic scholar, Urdu poet, freedom fighter and prominent communist leader in the year 1921. But it was popularized by Shaheed Bhagat Singh through his speeches and writings in the late 1920s.

    ‘Sarfaroshi ki tamannah ab humare dil mein hai’: Ram Prasad Bismil was the one who had written this poem. It got immortalised during the Indian freedom struggle against the British and also became a war cry.

    ‘Swaraj humara janmasiddha adhikaar hai’: Bal Gangadhar Tilak famously said, “Swaraj humara janmasiddh adhikar hai aur mai ise lekar hi rahunga (Swaraj is our birth right and I shall hav it.” It is one of the most popular thoughts penned by Tilak that reflects on how deeply the Indians were seeking Independence from British rule.

    ‘Saare jahan se achcha, Hindustan humara’: This Urdu patriotic poem was penned by Mohammad Iqbal for the children. Every Indian kid, to date, is aware of it and also deeply understands the emotions behind it. It became an anthem against the British when Iqbal recited this publicly at the Government College Lahore (now in Pakistan).

    'Vande Matram': This slogan was given by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, a Bengali novelist who was active in the freedom struggle. He used this slogan for the first time in the year 1882. Rabindranath Tagore used it in the session of the Indian National Congress in the year 1896. Vande Mataram is also our national anthem.

