Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    India Vs Pakistan 2023: Salman Khan urges Shubman Gill to play best shot in World Cup - Know Details

    Today, all cricket fandom, enthusiasts and even Bollywood celebrities are thrilled and excited for the legendary India Vs Pakistan match. Salman Khan is also thrilled and excited for India Vs Pakistan World Cup Match. Salman Khan had words of motivation for Shubman Gill as he takes on the epic clash at Ahmedabad - the India Vs Pakistan CWC match.

    India Vs Pakistan 2023: Salman Khan urges Shubman Gill to play best shot in World Cup - Know Details vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Oct 14, 2023, 3:24 PM IST

    Salman Khan is also super excited about the India Vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 match. On Saturday afternoon, the ‘Tiger’ of Indian cinema and the global icon of Bollywood joined the commentary area of the stadium. Ahead of the match, there was encouraging news for India as young opener Shubman Gill hit the nets at the Narendra Modi Stadium. It happened just hours after his arrival in the city on Wednesday. Gill spent an hour at the nets, supported by specialized throwdown experts in Motera, even as the rest of the team arrived later in the day.

    ALSO READ: India Vs Pakistan 2023: Salman Khan cheers up Indian team by saying 'Stadium Ke Bahar Maaro'

    On Thursday morning, Shubman Gill engaged in an exclusive batting session in Motera, marking his return to the field since recovering from dengue. He also participated in fielding drills. Team doctor Rizwan closely monitored Gill as he kickstarted the training session with sprints and strides.

    For Shubman Gill dubbed the prince of Indian cricket, Tiger had some encouraging words. He said, "Shubman should play. I shot the climax of Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan when I had both COVID-19 and Dengue. He is young also. I think he should play."

    During a fun round, Salman dubbed Virat Kohli Chulbul Pandey/Dabangg and Rohit Sharma Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

    For the unversed, Yash Raj Films has collaborated with the broadcast network Star Sports for a never-been-done marketing association to promote Tiger 3. A renowned trade source earlier this week disclosed, "Tiger’s roar will be audible throughout the cricket World Cup because the makers have cracked a never-been-attempted marketing association that will see YRF promote Tiger 3 across all India games and also all key matches of this prestigious global ODI cricket tournament."

    Tiger 3 marks the third film in YRF Spy Universe. Tiger 3 is directed and helmed by ace filmmaker Maneesh Sharma, while noted Bollywood film producer Aditya Chopra has written the storyline. While fans are eager to see Tiger and Zoya (played by Katrina Kaif) reunite on the big screen, many are excited and pumped up to witness a cameo of Pathaan in the film. It is being said and reported that Shah Rukh Khan will make a special appearance in Tiger 3 in the same way that Tiger appeared in Pathaan. However, details about the cameo of SRK in Tiger 3 are still under the curtains and tight wraps.

    ALSO READ: Leo: Trisha's salary in Vijay's latest film will blow your mind; read on

    Last Updated Oct 14, 2023, 3:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Leo: Trisha's salary in Vijay's latest film will blow your mind; read on rkn

    Leo: Trisha's salary in Vijay's latest film will blow your mind; read on

    Bigg Boss 17 When where how to watch Salman Khan popular reality show read details RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: When, where, how to watch Salman Khan’s popular reality show? Read details

    India Vs Pakistan 2023: Salman Khan cheers up Indian team by saying 'Stadium Ke Bahar Maaro' vma

    India Vs Pakistan 2023: Salman Khan cheers up Indian team by saying 'Stadium Ke Bahar Maaro'

    cricket Sachin Tendulkar and Anushka Sharma arrive in Ahmedabad ahead of blockbuster India vs Pakistan World Cup clash osf

    Sachin Tendulkar and Anushka Sharma arrive in Ahmedabad ahead of the blockbuster India vs Pakistan WC clash

    Navratri 2023: PM Modi thanks Dhvani Bhanushali for her latest song 'Garbo'; here's what he said RBA

    Navratri 2023: PM Modi thanks Dhvani Bhanushali for her latest song 'Garbo'; here's what he said

    Recent Stories

    Navratri 2023 7 easy to cook items for fasting and feasting gcw eai

    Navratri 2023: 7 easy-to-cook items for fasting and feasting

    Hamas 'max killing' plans uncovered as Israel readies to attack Gaza Strip with 'great force'

    Hamas 'max killing' plans uncovered as Israel readies to attack Gaza Strip with 'great force'

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan gets off to a steady start, Siraj sends back Abdullah Shafique avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan gets off to a steady start, Siraj sends back Abdullah Shafique

    Dosa-Idli to Rasam-8 vegetarian South Indian food for Navratri RBA EAI

    Dosa-Idli to Rasam-8 vegetarian South Indian food for Navratri

    Navratri 2023 7 tasty desserts to satisfy your cravings gcw eai

    Navratri 2023: 7 tasty desserts to satisfy your cravings

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon