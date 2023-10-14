Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Leo: Trisha's salary in Vijay's latest film will blow your mind; read on

    'Leo' is set to hit the theatres on October 19, 2023. It will star Vijay in the lead alongside Trisha, a pair that will be returning after 14 years away from the screen together

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 14, 2023, 2:40 PM IST

    Trisha is one of the most popular heroines in South Indian cinema today. An active presence on the big screen for two and a half decades, Trisha has acted in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan was the film that gave rise to Trisha's stardom.

    Trisha's acting journey began at the age of 16 when she was reportedly paid Rs 500 for her role in the movie "Jodi." Trisha became the heroine with the second film of her career. The movie was 'Mounam Pesiyadhe' which came in 2002. 

    Trisha Krishnan gained recognition after her first Telugu film, "Varsham," where she starred alongside Prabhas, and her performance was widely praised by the audience. She has consistently impressed fans with her work in the film industry.

    Trisha's significant increase in fees started after the massive success of "Ponniyin Selvan: I," for which she was charged Rs 2 crore. Following that, she raised her fee to Rs 3 crore per film and eventually to Rs 5 crore for the film "Leo." There are also reports suggesting that she may charge a substantial Rs 10 crore for her upcoming project.

    Nayanthara was the highest paid among the South Indian heroines.

    Meanwhile, the movie 'Leo' is set to hit the theatres on October 19, 2023. It will star Vijay in the lead alongside Trisha, a pair that will be returning after 14 years away from the screen together. The movie has also signed Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist.

    The movie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Priya Anand, and Mansoor Ali Khan in the lead and supporting roles. The music composition and the vocals are by Anirudh Ravichandher, and the first single of the film ‘Naa Ready’ bagged about 101 million views on YouTube.

    The Route Production House, owned by Vijay, confirmed the release of the movie, which helped fans have an idea for the countdown. The movie will be released on October 19 during the Dussehra holidays in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi. Lokesh and Vijay teamed up for the movie ‘Master’ in 2021.


     

