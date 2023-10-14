Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    India Vs Pakistan 2023: Salman Khan cheers up Indian team by saying 'Stadium Ke Bahar Maaro'

    Today, all cricket fandom, enthusiasts and even Bollywood celebrities are thrilled and excited for the legendary India Vs Pakistan match. Salman Khan is also thrilled for India Vs Pakistan World Cup Match. He has mentioned he is sure about the pressure faced by the Indian cricket team currently but asked them not to worry and play with complete confidence.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Oct 14, 2023, 2:01 PM IST

    Salman Khan is also super excited for India Vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 match. On Saturday afternoon, the ‘Tiger’ of and global icon of Bollywood joined the commentary area of the stadium when he sent best wishes to the men in blue. Salman mentioned he is sure that the Indian cricket team is under a lot of pressure but asked them not to worry and play with confidence.

    Salman said, "Pressure toh bahut hi hoga, you should go out and stadium ke bahar maaro. Full confidence ke saath khelo." Salman further talked about the anticipation and excitement among all for the India vs Pakistan match and hoped that Tiger 3 would also be as houseful as the stadium is. 

    Talking about the much-awaited actioner-thriller film Tiger 3 of the YRF Spy Universe, Salman Khan shared, "Jaise yeh houseful ho gaya hai, voh (Tiger 3) bhi houseful ho jaaye bas." He further teased his much-awaited movie and shared that Tiger 3 will have ten times more action than the first two films in the franchise.

    For the unversed, Yash Raj Films has collaborated with the broadcast network Star Sports for a never-been-done marketing association to promote Tiger 3. A renowned trade source earlier this week disclosed, "Tiger’s roar will be audible throughout the cricket World Cup because the makers have cracked a never-been-attempted marketing association that will see YRF promote Tiger 3 across all India games and also all key matches of this prestigious global ODI cricket tournament."

    Tiger 3 marks the third film in YRF Spy Universe. Tiger 3 is directed and helmed by ace filmmaker Maneesh Sharma, while noted Bollywood film producer Aditya Chopra has written the storyline. While fans are eager to see Tiger and Zoya (played by Katrina Kaif) reunite on the big screen, many are excited and pumped up to witness a cameo of Pathaan in the film. It is being said and reported that Shah Rukh Khan will make a special appearance in Tiger 3 in the same way that Tiger appeared in Pathaan. However, details about the cameo of SRK in Tiger 3 are still under the curtains and tight wraps.

