Sachin Tendulkar and Anushka Sharma arrive in Ahmedabad ahead of the blockbuster India vs Pakistan WC clash

As the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan showdown at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad looms, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and Bollywood sensation Anushka Sharma touch down in Ahmedabad, fueling excitement for the high-stakes match. Tendulkar expresses his support for Team India, aiming for a victory led by Rohit Sharma. Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma, wife of Virat Kohli, also arrives to witness the cricketing spectacle.

India, bolstered by back-to-back wins in the tournament, enter the clash with confidence. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul's stellar performances secured a triumph against Australia, followed by an eight-wicket victory led by Rohit Sharma.

Recalling their previous encounter in the Asia Cup Super-Four match, India's commanding victory over Pakistan still echoes in the memory, with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul's brilliant displays. The home advantage further tips the scales in India's favor for this pivotal clash.

After two matches, India currently holds the third position in the ODI World Cup 2023 standings, boasting four points and an impressive net run rate of 1.500."