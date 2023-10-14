Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi wedding date OUT: Couple to have grand wedding soiree at THIS scenic destination

    The pre-wedding celebrations like Mehendi, Sangeet and other ceremonies will take place in the last week of October as per traditional rituals. Varun and Lavanya's wedding celebrations have made fans excited as well.

    Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi wedding date OUT: Couple to have grand wedding soiree at THIS scenic destination vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Oct 14, 2023, 12:31 PM IST

    Since Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi made their engagement official, their ardent fans have grown frantic to know when the celebrity couple will finally tie the knot. Well, it also appears the big day is about to commence on November 1. A report by a leading Indian entertainment portal claims Varun and Lavanya are planning to host a lavish wedding ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. The couple has seemingly scouted a romantic yet picturesque venue to exchange their wedding vows. According to their traditional rituals, the pre-wedding soiree and celebrations like Mehendi Sangeet will start in the last week of October.

    ALSO READ: India Vs Pakistan 2023: Anushka Sharma's photo with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar from flight is unmissable

    The ceremony could be an intimate and private affair between friends and family members with a custom-made guest list of about 50-60 people. It is said and reported Varun Tej recently went on his much-awaited bachelorette trip in Ibiza. The preparation for D-Day has reportedly begun in full swing. The families of Varun and Lavanya are heavily involved in brainstorming decor and outfit details for the event.

    Earlier this year, rumours of Varun and Lavanya's engagement created a storm on social media after Naga Babu, the father of South superstar Varun Tej, finally disclosed that his son will soon tick the marriage bracket off his bucket list. Although Varun has always kept his romantic life away from the limelight, fans have long known he was dating Lavanya Tripathi. The rumours turned out to be true when the couple officially announced their engagement on Instagram in a series of happy photographs from the close-knit ceremony. "Found my Lav," said Varun, while Lavanya revealed the duo have been in a relationship since 2016.

    ALSO READ: Joe Jonas to fix 'issues' with ex-wife Sophie Turner; ignores divorce case

    Last Updated Oct 14, 2023, 12:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India Vs Pakistan 2023: Anushka Sharma's photo with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar from flight is unmissable vma

    India Vs Pakistan 2023: Anushka Sharma's photo with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar from flight is unmissable

    Romance and situational comedy truly resonate with me: Alisha Parveen RBA

    Romance and situational comedy truly resonate with me: Alisha Parveen

    I like to dress like a boy', says Disha Patani while talking about her style statement RBA

    'I like to dress like a boy,' says Disha Patani while talking about her style statement

    Leo Release : No early morning shows for Vijay starrer movie; Know why rkn

    Leo Release : No early morning shows for Vijay starrer movie; Know why

    Joe Jonas to fix 'issues' with ex-wife Sophie Turner; ignores divorce case vma

    Joe Jonas to fix 'issues' with ex-wife Sophie Turner; ignores divorce case

    Recent Stories

    Apple releases new 90 minute Study With Me video featuring Storm Reid for students gcw

    Apple releases new 90-minute 'Study With Me' video featuring Storm Reid for students (WATCH)

    Mysuru Dasara: South Western Railway announces special Bengaluru-Mysuru train; check details vkp

    Mysuru Dasara: South Western Railway announces special Bengaluru-Mysuru train; check details

    IDF eliminates Abu Murad, the Hamas leader who directed terrorists in October 7 massacre

    IDF eliminates Abu Murad, the top Hamas leader who directed terrorists in October 7 massacre (WATCH)

    'Sexual relation' in love affair cannot be considered as rape: Patna Civil Court vkp

    ‘Sexual relation’ in love affair cannot be considered as rape: Patna Civil Court

    Mysore Pak to Payasam-7 traditional South Indian sweets RBA EAI

    Mysore Pak to Payasam-7 traditional South Indian sweets

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon