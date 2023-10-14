Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi wedding date OUT: Couple to have grand wedding soiree at THIS scenic destination

The pre-wedding celebrations like Mehendi, Sangeet and other ceremonies will take place in the last week of October as per traditional rituals. Varun and Lavanya's wedding celebrations have made fans excited as well.

Since Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi made their engagement official, their ardent fans have grown frantic to know when the celebrity couple will finally tie the knot. Well, it also appears the big day is about to commence on November 1. A report by a leading Indian entertainment portal claims Varun and Lavanya are planning to host a lavish wedding ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. The couple has seemingly scouted a romantic yet picturesque venue to exchange their wedding vows. According to their traditional rituals, the pre-wedding soiree and celebrations like Mehendi Sangeet will start in the last week of October.

ALSO READ: India Vs Pakistan 2023: Anushka Sharma's photo with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar from flight is unmissable

The ceremony could be an intimate and private affair between friends and family members with a custom-made guest list of about 50-60 people. It is said and reported Varun Tej recently went on his much-awaited bachelorette trip in Ibiza. The preparation for D-Day has reportedly begun in full swing. The families of Varun and Lavanya are heavily involved in brainstorming decor and outfit details for the event.

Earlier this year, rumours of Varun and Lavanya's engagement created a storm on social media after Naga Babu, the father of South superstar Varun Tej, finally disclosed that his son will soon tick the marriage bracket off his bucket list. Although Varun has always kept his romantic life away from the limelight, fans have long known he was dating Lavanya Tripathi. The rumours turned out to be true when the couple officially announced their engagement on Instagram in a series of happy photographs from the close-knit ceremony. "Found my Lav," said Varun, while Lavanya revealed the duo have been in a relationship since 2016.

ALSO READ: Joe Jonas to fix 'issues' with ex-wife Sophie Turner; ignores divorce case