Entertainment

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin expecting first child, see post

Image credits: Instagram

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

Singer Justin Bieber announced on Friday evening via Instagram that he and his wife Hailey Baldwin are expecting their first child.

Image credits: Instagram

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

In addition, the couple was seen in the photos renewing their wedding vows, which appeared to be part of a pregnancy photoshoot.

Image credits: Instagram

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

In the post, Justin Bieber shared photos and videos of Hailey wearing a stunning white lace dress with an obvious baby bulge. 

Image credits: Instagram

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

Along with the pictures, Justin uploaded a video showing Hailey with a baby bulge.

Image credits: Instagram

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

Hailey met Justin Bieber in 2006 when he was still dating Selena Gomez. Following his breakup with Selena, Justin began dating Hailey. 

Image credits: Instagram

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

While the two had previously broken up, they resumed their relationship in 2016. In 2018, Hailey and Justin married in a private courthouse wedding in New York.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One