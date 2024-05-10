Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin expecting first child, see post

Entertainment
Singer Justin Bieber announced on Friday evening via Instagram that he and his wife Hailey Baldwin are expecting their first child.
In addition, the couple was seen in the photos renewing their wedding vows, which appeared to be part of a pregnancy photoshoot.
In the post, Justin Bieber shared photos and videos of Hailey wearing a stunning white lace dress with an obvious baby bulge.
Along with the pictures, Justin uploaded a video showing Hailey with a baby bulge.
Hailey met Justin Bieber in 2006 when he was still dating Selena Gomez. Following his breakup with Selena, Justin began dating Hailey.
While the two had previously broken up, they resumed their relationship in 2016. In 2018, Hailey and Justin married in a private courthouse wedding in New York.