Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: IMD predicts high-temperature alert in the state today; rain likely to occur in 8 districts

    A yellow alert has been declared in Thrissur, Palakkad, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Kannur, Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram and Kasaragod districts today due to rising temperature in the state.

    Kerala: IMD predicts high-temperature alert in the state today; rain likely to occur in 8 districts rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published May 10, 2024, 8:54 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has predicted high temperatures in the state today. A yellow alert has been declared in Thrissur, Palakkad, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Kannur, Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram and Kasaragod districts today.

    The temperature will rise to 39 degrees in Thrissur and Palakkad districts, 38 degrees in Alappuzha, and 37 degrees in Kollam, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, and Kannur. As per IMD, the maximum temperature may rise to 37 degrees in Kozhikode and Kannur districts and 36 degrees in Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram, and Kasaragod districts today. Due to high temperatures and humid air, hot and humid weather is likely in these districts except in hilly areas on May 10.

    Meanwhile, there is a possibility of rain in 8 districts of the state in the next three hours. The IMD stated that the rain will occur in isolated places in Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram today. 

    Last Updated May 10, 2024, 8:54 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Travancore Devaswom Board imposes restrictions on Arali flowers in temples rkn

    Kerala: Travancore Devaswom Board imposes restrictions on Arali flowers in temples

    Plus 2 Exam Results: Kerala govt schools see decline in 100% pass record; Minister V Sivankutty seeks report anr

    Plus 2 Exam Results: Kerala govt schools see decline in 100% pass record; Minister V Sivankutty seeks report

    DHSE Kerala Plus Two results out: State records 78.69 pass percentage; Check your results here RKN

    DHSE Kerala Plus Two results out: State records 78.69 pass percentage; Check your results here

    Kerala Rain Update: IMD predicts isolated rainfall today May 9 2024; yellow alert in 2 districts anr

    Kerala Rain Update: IMD predicts isolated rainfall today in next 3 hours; yellow alert in 2 districts

    SHOCKING! CITU workers in Kerala's Thrissur brutally thrash BPCL driver over Rs 20 anr

    SHOCKING! CITU workers brutally thrash BPCL driver over Rs 20 in Kerala's Thrissur

    Recent Stories

    5 Indian sailors released from Israeli-linked vessel seized by Iran gcw

    5 Indian sailors released from Israeli-linked vessel seized by Iran

    Kerala gold rate today, May 10: Know prices of 22K and 24K gold rkn

    Kerala gold rate today, May 10: Know prices of 22K and 24K gold

    Akshay Tritiya 2024: Dos and don'ts to follow on the most auspicious day of the year ATG EAI

    Akshay Tritiya 2024: Dos and don'ts to follow on the most auspicious day of the year

    Check you daily horoscope: May 10, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care AJR

    Check you daily horoscope: May 10, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care

    Numerology Prediction for May 10, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for May 10, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Recent Videos

    AstraZeneca Vaccine Controversy: Covishield has saved lives; there is no need to panic, says top doctor

    EXCLUSIVE! 'Covishield has saved lives; there is no need to panic...' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon