    IFFI 2023: Manoj Bajpayee talks about how independent cinema disappeared from OTT platforms

    54th International Film Festival of India: During a panel discussion, Manoj Bajpayee said when streaming services first arrived in India, they supported indie storytellers, but now these platforms prioritize blockbuster films.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 25, 2023, 1:22 PM IST

    Manoj Bajpayee is currently at the  54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and on Friday, he decried the lack of mentorship provided by streaming platforms to independent filmmakers. During a panel discussion, he said that new voices should be appreciated and given a platform and the fact that when streaming services first arrived in India, they supported indie storytellers, but now these platforms prioritize blockbuster films.

    Manoj Bajpayee on OTT platforms

    According to Manoj, one thing that all streaming services started with was making independent films, but that got lost somewhere. However, the independent cinema movement that began and was mentored by OTT platforms is no longer and that is a very sad development. 

    Independent cinema

    He emphasized that if there is no independent cinema, the Indian film industry will not evolve. It will only grow financially but not as creative people. New voices should be recognized and given opportunities. He further said that he thinks they were doing so well earlier and independent films receiving a budget on par with tentpoles such as 'Jawan', 'Pathaan', or 'Tiger 3' is unthinkable.

    "It doesn't stand a chance, and showing an independent film at 9 a.m. will never do well. It will collapse. I really request that mentorship be revived from this stage to all of these platforms". 

    Manoj Bajpayee's 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' at IFFI

    Manoj's feature film 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' was screened at the IFFI along with 24 other films.

    About IFFI

    The 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is presently underway in Goa and began on Monday, November 20. Several Bollywood celebs, including Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Sara Ali Khan, were present for the festival's big opening event.

