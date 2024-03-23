Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'I will charge Rs 1 lakh for 10-15 mins...' Anurag Kashyap shares angry Instagram post; read on

    Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap posted a shocking Instagram post claiming that he will charge people to meet and discuss ideas. So, lets read his cautionary message here

    I will charge Rs 1 lakh for 10-15 mins...' Anurag Kashyap shares angry Instagram post read on RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 23, 2024, 2:52 PM IST

    Anurag Kashyap, a modern Indian film pioneer, has pushed the frontiers of narrative with his distinct directorial vision and unwavering commitment to realism. From Gangs of Wasseypur to Sacred Games, the filmmaker has frequently found himself the subject of debate, particularly for his unorthodox views. 

    Maintaining that trajectory, he recently shocked the internet by revealing that he will now charge those who wish to meet and exchange ideas.

    Anurag Kashyap came to Instagram on Saturday to share a cautionary message with everyone. It read, “I wasted a lot of time trying to help newcomers and mostly ended up with mediocre s**t. So Now onwards I don’t want to waste my time with meeting random people who think they’re creative geniuses. So I will now have rates. If some one wants to meet me for 10-15 minutes I will charge 1 lac, for half hour 2 lacs and for 1 hour 5 lacs. That’s the rate. I am tired of wasting time meeting people. If you really think you can afford it, call me or stay the f**k away. And all paid in advance.”

    Also Read: SEXY photos: Disha Patani flaunts her curves in HOT backless white dress; take a look

    He further penned the caption, “And I mean it Don’t text or dm or call me Pay and you will get time. I amnot a charity and I am tired of people looking for shortcuts.”

    Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap appears to be preparing for his directorial debut in the Tamil cinema business. According to the latest speculations, the Gangs of Wasseypur filmmaker would work with Tamil actor and musician GV Prakash on a film. Anurag had previously worked in the Tamil business, making his acting debut in the 2018 film Imaikkaa Nodigal, which stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethuprathi, and Atharva. He has also made a cameo appearance in Thalapathy Vijay's Leo. Now, he is preparing to direct his first film in the Tamil business, alongside none other than GV Prakash.

    Also Read: Is Kangana Ranaut getting married in next few months?

    According to reports, the film would be multilingual, with the majority of the scenes shot in Hindi and dubbed in Telugu, Tamil, and other languages. This partnership has grabbed the curiosity of moviegoers. According to sources, shooting for the film will begin in May. It is being marketed as a high-budget entertainment that would keep viewers captivated by the screen. This cooperation will also be GV Prakash's debut in Bollywood.

    Anurag Kashyap is a major lover of Tamil films and frequently posts critiques on freshly released South films. In the credits for his smash film Gangs of Wasseypur, he mentions actor-director Sasikumar's Subramaniyapuram. On the job front, his past few films performed poorly at the box office. His most recent films are Dobaaraa (with Taapsee Pannu), Almost Pyaar (with DJ Mohabbat), and Kennedy.

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2024, 2:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Thalapathy Vijay in Kerala: Superstar clicks his signature selfie video with fans; clip goes viral RBA

    Thalapathy Vijay in Kerala: Superstar clicks his signature selfie video with fans; clip goes viral

    WATCH Janhvi Kapoor, Orry, Shikhar Pahariya climbs Tirupati Balaji Temple's steps, offer prayers RBA

    WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor, Orry, Shikhar Pahariya climbs Tirupati Balaji Temple's steps, offer prayers

    Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis: Gossip Girl star Blake Lively apologises for her nasty comment-read on RBA

    Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis: Gossip Girl star Blake Lively apologises for her nasty comment-read on

    IPL 2024: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff mesmerise audience at opening ceremony (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff mesmerise audience at opening ceremony (WATCH)

    Kangana Ranaut reacts to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Deepfake porn video controversy RBA

    Kangana Ranaut reacts to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Deepfake porn video controversy

    Recent Stories

    Formula 1 Max Verstappen secures pole position, Carlos Sainz trails at Australian Grand Prix 2024 osf

    Max Verstappen secures pole position, Carlos Sainz trails at Australian Grand Prix 2024

    Kerala moves Supreme Court against President Murmu for withholding assent for bills sent by Governor anr

    Kerala moves Supreme Court against President Murmu for withholding assent for bills sent by Governor

    cricket IPL 2024: Nitish Rana gives update on Shreyas Iyer's fitness ahead of KKR's opener against SRH osf

    IPL 2024: Nitish Rana gives update on Shreyas Iyer's fitness ahead of KKR's opener against SRH

    Blatant interference India blasts Germany over Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

    'Biased assumptions are unwarranted...' India blasts Germany over Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

    Bihar Board Class 12 results ANNOUNCED! 87.21% students pass; check out toppers list gcw

    Bihar Board Class 12 results ANNOUNCED! 87.21% students pass; check out toppers list

    Recent Videos

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon