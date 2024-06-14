'I can't wait until morals...', Natasha Stankovic shares cryptic post amid divorce rumours with Hardik Pandya

Model Natasa Stankovic has sparked speculation about her relationship with cricketer Hardik Pandya by sharing a cryptic Instagram post amid separation rumors. Natasa quoted actor Denzel Washington on morals, respect, and intelligence, leaving fans questioning their marriage

Natasa Stankovic has stirred speculation about her relationship with cricketer Hardik Pandya by sharing a cryptic post on her Instagram story amid ongoing separation rumors. On Thursday, Natasa posted a quote by actor Denzel Washington, saying, 'With so many things coming back in style, I can’t wait until moral, respect and intelligence become a trend again.' This post has left fans wondering about the state of her marriage.

The previous day, Natasa shared 'happy moments' with her son, Agastya Pandya, on Instagram. The posts included photos and videos capturing candid moments with her son, such as a nap together and a mirror selfie in an elevator. She also shared a video of Agastya doing push-ups and another of her dance workout at the gym, captioning the post as ‘Some happy moments.’

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya revealed his new haircut on his Instagram story.

The divorce rumors surrounding Natasa and Hardik have been circulating for some time, though neither has made any official statements. Adding fuel to the fire, Natasa recently posted a selfie enjoying black tea, dressed in a white shirt with a blue scarf. She captioned it with, ‘Hi,’ followed by an emoji, and in a second slide, she hinted at revealing more by asking, ‘Will I spill the tea?’

Natasa Stankovic, a former Bigg Boss contestant, and Hardik Pandya have been married since May 31, 2020, and renewed their wedding vows in February 2023. Speculations about their relationship intensified when Natasa removed her full name from her Instagram profile.

