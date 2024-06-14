Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Juhi Chawla reunites with her 'Ishq' co-star Aamir Khan on his mother Zeenat Hussain's birthday [Photos]

    Aamir Khan celebrated his mother, Zeenat Hussain’s 90th birthday on June 13 with a grand bash at his Mumbai residence. The event saw nearly 200 family members and friends, including actress Juhi Chawla, attending. Juhi shared a heartfelt photo from the party, capturing moments with Aamir and his sister Farhat

    Juhi Chawla reunites with her 'Ishq' co-star Aamir Khan on his mother Zeenat Hussain's birthday [Photos] ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jun 14, 2024, 9:08 AM IST

    Aamir Khan recently hosted a grand celebration for his mother, Zeenat Hussain, who turned 90 on June 13. Among the many attendees was actress Juhi Chawla, a close friend and frequent co-star of Aamir Khan.

    Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla have starred together in numerous films, including 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' and 'Ishq,' leading to a strong bond over the years. Given their close relationship, Juhi Chawla was one of the first to attend the special birthday celebration for Aamir’s mother, Zeenat Hussain. Juhi shared a photo from the event on her Instagram stories, capturing a moment with Aamir Khan and his sister, Farhat Datta. She captioned the photo, ‘So happy to meet all the family at Ammis' special birthday!’

    Juhi Chawla reunites with her 'Ishq' co-star Aamir Khan on his mother Zeenat Hussain's birthday [Photos] ATG

    Inside Zeenat Hussain’s 90th Birthday Celebration

    Zeenat Hussain's 90th birthday was marked by a grand celebration hosted by her family. The event, held on June 13 at Aamir Khan’s residence in Mumbai, saw nearly 200 family members and friends flown in from various cities including Banaras, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Mysore. A source close to Aamir Khan mentioned, ‘She has been unwell for over a year. Now that she has recovered and is doing well, everyone wanted to have a large get-together.’

    ALSO READ: Sara Tendulkar's Net Worth: A look at the earnings of Sachin Tendulkar's daughter

    Special Wishes from Kiran Rao and Ira Khan

    Aamir Khan’s ex-wife, Kiran Rao, also shared a heartfelt message on Instagram stories, wishing Zeenat Hussain a happy birthday with a picture of her dressed in a green salwar kameez. Meanwhile, Aamir’s daughter, Ira Khan, posted an adorable photo from her wedding with Nupur Shikhare. The picture featured her grandmother with a sweet kiss on her forehead, accompanied by the caption, ‘Happy Birthday Dadi’ with a red heart emoji.

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2024, 9:08 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tamil actor Pradeep Vijayan found dead in his flat with head injury; Police probe cause of death RKK

    Tamil actor Pradeep Vijayan found dead in his flat with head injury; Police probe cause of death

    Renuka Swamy murder case: Did actor Darshan pay Rs 15 lakh to 3 men to take the crime's responsibility? RKK

    Renuka Swamy murder case: Did actor Darshan pay Rs 15 lakh to 3 men to take the crime's responsibility?

    Karan Johar has THIS to say about Kangana Ranaut's slap incident RKK

    WATCH: Karan Johar has THIS to say about Kangana Ranaut's slap incident

    T20 World Cup 2024: Yuvraj Singh not recognised in New York, Indian fans come to the rescue on social media osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Yuvraj Singh not recognised in New York, Indian fans come to the rescue on social media

    Malayalam actor Joju Goerge gets injured while performing helicopter stunt for Mani Ratnam's 'Thug Life' RKK

    Malayalam actor Joju Goerge gets injured while performing helicopter stunt for Mani Ratnam's 'Thug Life'

    Recent Stories

    Kuwait fire tragedy: IAF aircraft carrying 45 bodies heads to Kochi, MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh supervises vkp

    Kuwait fire tragedy: IAF aircraft carrying 45 bodies heads to Kochi, MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh supervises

    Petrol diesel price on June 14: How much it costs in YOUR city? AJR

    Petrol, diesel price on June 14: How much it costs in YOUR city?

    Double cleansing to using sunscreen 5 monsoon skincare tips RBA

    Double cleansing to using sunscreen: 5 Monsoon skincare tips

    Sharvari Wagh turns 28: Munjya to Vedaa, 6 best films to watch RKK

    Sharvari Wagh turns 28: Munjya to Vedaa, 6 best films to watch

    T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh clinches 25-run win over Netherlands, Edges closer to Super 8s qualification osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh clinches 25-run win over Netherlands, Edges closer to Super 8s qualification

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon