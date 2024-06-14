Juhi Chawla reunites with her 'Ishq' co-star Aamir Khan on his mother Zeenat Hussain's birthday [Photos]

Aamir Khan celebrated his mother, Zeenat Hussain’s 90th birthday on June 13 with a grand bash at his Mumbai residence. The event saw nearly 200 family members and friends, including actress Juhi Chawla, attending. Juhi shared a heartfelt photo from the party, capturing moments with Aamir and his sister Farhat

Aamir Khan recently hosted a grand celebration for his mother, Zeenat Hussain, who turned 90 on June 13. Among the many attendees was actress Juhi Chawla, a close friend and frequent co-star of Aamir Khan.

Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla have starred together in numerous films, including 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' and 'Ishq,' leading to a strong bond over the years. Given their close relationship, Juhi Chawla was one of the first to attend the special birthday celebration for Aamir’s mother, Zeenat Hussain. Juhi shared a photo from the event on her Instagram stories, capturing a moment with Aamir Khan and his sister, Farhat Datta. She captioned the photo, ‘So happy to meet all the family at Ammis' special birthday!’

Inside Zeenat Hussain’s 90th Birthday Celebration

Zeenat Hussain's 90th birthday was marked by a grand celebration hosted by her family. The event, held on June 13 at Aamir Khan’s residence in Mumbai, saw nearly 200 family members and friends flown in from various cities including Banaras, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Mysore. A source close to Aamir Khan mentioned, ‘She has been unwell for over a year. Now that she has recovered and is doing well, everyone wanted to have a large get-together.’

Special Wishes from Kiran Rao and Ira Khan

Aamir Khan’s ex-wife, Kiran Rao, also shared a heartfelt message on Instagram stories, wishing Zeenat Hussain a happy birthday with a picture of her dressed in a green salwar kameez. Meanwhile, Aamir’s daughter, Ira Khan, posted an adorable photo from her wedding with Nupur Shikhare. The picture featured her grandmother with a sweet kiss on her forehead, accompanied by the caption, ‘Happy Birthday Dadi’ with a red heart emoji.

