    'I am not always in the hospital...', Hina Khan starts shooting amid Breast cancer diagnosis [WATCH]

    Despite facing breast cancer, Hina Khan's resilience shines as she resumes work amid chemotherapy. Sharing her journey on social media, she encourages others to embrace change, take breaks on bad days, and cherish good ones

    I am not always in the hospital...', Hina Khan starts shooting amid Breast cancer diagnosis [WATCH] ATG
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jul 15, 2024, 4:46 PM IST

    Despite facing numerous challenges, Hina Khan remains resilient in her fight against breast cancer. Amid her chemotherapy sessions and other difficulties, the actress recently announced on her social media that she has resumed work.

    Hina shared a video of herself getting ready and mentioned that it was her first work assignment since her diagnosis. She acknowledged the difficulty of staying true to her commitments while facing life’s biggest challenges. She advised giving oneself a break on bad days, emphasizing that it’s okay to do so and that everyone deserves it. However, she stressed the importance of living life on the good days, no matter how few they are, as these days still hold significance. She urged her followers to accept changes, embrace differences, and normalize them.

    Hina expressed her anticipation for the good days because they allow her to do what she loves: work. She conveyed her passion for her job and how it motivates her to keep working, despite her health challenges. She pointed out that many people work regular jobs during their treatment without issues, and she is no different. Meeting a few such individuals in recent months changed her perspective, reinforcing her belief in normalizing work during treatment if one has the strength and energy to do so.

    In a closing note, she encouraged others battling the disease to remember that it’s their story and their life, and they have the power to decide what to make of it. She urged them not to give up and to find what they love doing. Hina emphasized that pursuing one’s passion is also a form of healing and reminded her followers to accept, embrace, and normalize their experiences.

    Embracing her journey, Hina has also chosen to cut her hair and continues to inspire her followers with her steadfast determination through heartfelt social media updates.

